Marcus Zegarowski was previously considered doubtful to play in the Big East tournament, but Creighton confirmed on Tuesday that he will not play at all.

Sophomore point guard Marcus Zegarowski will undergo an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his injured knee this week, sidelining him for the entire Big East tournament.

Zegarowski has not been ruled out for the season, though, so there is hope that following the knee scope, he could recover in time to play in next week’s NCAA tournament. The Jays are expected to be a high seed when the 68-team field gets unveiled Sunday.

CU’s team traveled Tuesday to New York City for the Big East tournament. It’s the No. 1 seed, set to play at noon Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s Georgetown-St. John’s game.

Creighton announced Monday that Zegarowski was diagnosed with a meniscus injury after he landed awkwardly late in the Jays’ win over Seton Hall on Saturday. Zegarowski attended Monday's practice but did not participate in drills.

He's an All-Big East second-team honoree who ranks second on the team in scoring (16.1 points per game) and first in assists (5.0 per game). NBC Sports named Zegarowski a second-team All-American on Tuesday.

Also released Tuesday were the district honors from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Coach Greg McDermott earned the District VI coach of the year award and Ty-Shon Alexander was named all-district for the second straight season.

