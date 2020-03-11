Marcus

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his injured right knee Wednesday, but his status for the NCAA tournament remains unclear.

Zegarowski suffered a meniscus injury late in Creighton’s win over Seton Hall. He’s been ruled out for the Big East tournament — the top-seeded Jays will face No. 9 seed St. John’s at 11 a.m. Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

CU’s still working out its lineup plans for that game. The Jays have been preparing to play without Zegarowski since they took the practice court on Monday.

But how long will Zegarowski be out? That hasn’t been determined, according to coach Greg McDermott.

“(The timetable for recovery) will be a little fluid with an injury like this,” McDermott said Wednesday. “Part of it is what they did (in surgery) and part of it is how he responds.”

McDermott said the knee scope was performed by a “highly recommended” specialist who’s worked with several NBA players.

Zegarowski, an All-Big East second-teamer, ranks second on Creighton’s team in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He’s averaging 5.0 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

CU’s first on-court test without Zegarowski in the lineup won’t be easy Thursday.

The Jays (24-7) have to face a St. John’s team that out-scored Georgetown 23-0 over the final six minutes in Wednesday’s opening game of the Big East tournament. The Johnnies (17-15) also just beat Creighton 91-71 in Carnesecca Arena on March 1.

