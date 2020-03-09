Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sits out Monday’s practice; status uncertain for Big East tournament

Marcus Zegarowski, an All-Big East second team honoree, is Creighton's second-leading scorer at 16.1 points per game this season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton coach Greg McDermott wasn’t ready Monday afternoon to make a definitive statement on the health of Marcus Zegarowski.

The sophomore point guard appeared to land awkwardly while lunging for a steal late in the Jays’ 77-60 victory over Seton Hall. He left the arena with ice taped around his right knee.

Zegarowski attended Monday’s practice, but he wore street clothes and did not participate in drills. After practice, McDermott said he did not yet know the results from Zegarowski’s MRI.

But McDermott noted that the Jays did start preparing for the possibility that Zegarowski won’t be available in the Big East tournament — as the No. 1 seed, they’re set to play either No. 8 seed Georgetown or No. 9 seed St. John’s at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“You’re working on things, trying to move the pieces around to make sure that guys are ready to adjust to a different role, if that’s what it requires,” McDermott said. “You have to be ready for that at any time.”

The Jays will practice again Tuesday morning in Omaha before leaving for New York City.

McDermott indicated after Saturday’s game that the initial diagnosis did not indicate that Zegarowski suffered a long-term injury. But at this point in the season, McDermott said, any leg injury is concerning — because of limited recovery time.

CU would have to win three games in three days to earn a Big East tournament title this week. The NCAA tournament begins next week.

Zegarowski, an All-Big East second team honoree, is the Jays' second-leading scorer at 16.1 points per game this season. He's also averaging 5.0 assists per game and shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line

1 of 41

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started