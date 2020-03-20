Creighton sophomore Marcus Zegarowski was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press on Friday.
Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range, as the starting point guard for the Jays this past season. He helped them win a share of their first Big East regular-season crown and secure a No. 7 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll.
The AP recognized the nation’s top 15 players on its first, second and third teams. Zegarowski just missed the cut, ranking third in votes among those on the honorable mention list.
The last time CU had a player named an AP honorable mention All-American was two years ago (Marcus Foster). Doug McDermott was a three-time first-team AP All-American in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Zegarowski also earned second-team All-America status from NBC Sports, and Stadium named him a third-team All-American.
Zegarowski did suffer a knee injury during CU’s last regular-season game on March 7 and he underwent surgery last week. He’ll need three to four months to recover.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.