Marcus Zegarowski

Marcus Zegarowski helped lead Creighton to a share of its first Big East regular-season championship.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton sophomore Marcus Zegarowski was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press on Friday.

Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range, as the starting point guard for the Jays this past season. He helped them win a share of their first Big East regular-season crown and secure a No. 7 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll.

The AP recognized the nation’s top 15 players on its first, second and third teams. Zegarowski just missed the cut, ranking third in votes among those on the honorable mention list.

The last time CU had a player named an AP honorable mention All-American was two years ago (Marcus Foster). Doug McDermott was a three-time first-team AP All-American in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Zegarowski also earned second-team All-America status from NBC Sports, and Stadium named him a third-team All-American.

Zegarowski did suffer a knee injury during CU’s last regular-season game on March 7 and he underwent surgery last week. He’ll need three to four months to recover.

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Creighton offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Jays' top scorers since 2000. 

1 of 22

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email