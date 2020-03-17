Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski was named a third-team All-American on Tuesday by Stadium.
This is the second All-America honor for the junior from Massachusetts. Last week he made the All-America second team according to NBC Sports.
Zegarowski was injured late in Creighton's regular-season finale against Seton Hall. That knee injury required surgery and he would have been out for the Big East and NCAA tournaments had those been held.
Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. He shot 48.8% from the field, 42.4% from 3-point range and 76.3% on free throws. He ranked third in the Big East in assists, third in 3-point percentage and sixth in scoring.
He was named to the All-Big East second team.
Seton Hall's Myles Powell (first team) and Marquette's Markus Howard (second team) also made Stadium's All-America teams.
Marcus Zegarowski, injured in CU’s final regular-season game, is now sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from a torn meniscus in his right knee, coach Greg McDermott said Monday night.
