Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski said the recovery process is going well following surgery on his right knee.
He joined coach Greg McDermott for a question-and-answer session as part of a Creighton-produced online show called “The Offseason.” CU shared the video on its official Twitter feed Monday.
Zegarowski suffered the injury near the end of Creighton’s March 7 win over Seton Hall. He underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on March 11.
But like most everyone else, Zegarowski is self-isolating now. The threat of the spread of coronavirus has shut down Creighton’s campus, so he’s at home in Massachusetts, where he’s stuck maneuvering with crutches for at least another week.
Zegarowski indicated he won’t be full-go until June or July, but the early signs of progress are encouraging.
“The rehab people tell me I’m (ahead of) schedule, I’m moving better,” Zegarowski said. “The way my knee’s moving up and down, getting that 90 degrees, is really good right now. I’m just looking forward to continuing that.”
Zegarowski and McDermott talked for about 30 minutes. They recounted their favorite moments from the 2019-20 season, when Creighton won a share of the Big East regular-season crown and finished No. 7 in the AP poll. They answered questions from fans as well.
Zegarowski shared some thoughts on his dunking ability, his affinity for practice, his UFC fandom and the relationship he has with his brother, NBA player Michael Carter-Williams.
In response to the coronavirus, Creighton has switched to online-only classes for the rest of the spring semester. CU's players have traveled back to their hometowns, and it may be several weeks, or months, before the Jays are on the court together again.
But when they to get back to work, they'll be ready to embrace the rising expectations for this group.
McDermott and Zegarowski, during their chat Monday, also discussed the early predictions for next season, with many experts thinking the Jays will be a preseason top-five team.
"We’re going to get everybody’s best shot," McDermott said. "With the team that we have coming back and the expectations that are on our team for next season, I think we have to be prepared for that."
"The Offseason" presented by @FNBO. This week @cucoachmac catches up with @MZegarowski1 to chat about his recovery, a look back on the season and answers some fan questions in this extended conversation. #GoJays @BIGEASTMBB https://t.co/M1R4dH1FtG— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 30, 2020
As is customary at the end of the college basketball season, many of the sport's national scribes have started turning the calendar to next year by releasing their way-too-early top 25 predictions. Creighton's getting a lot of good pub.
