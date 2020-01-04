INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Creighton dug itself a hole in the first half and couldn’t fight all the way out of it, losing 71-57 in a defensive battle at No. 11 Butler.
The Jays (12-3, 1-1) had their lowest-scoring half of the season in the first 20 minutes (24 points), falling behind by as many as 13 while shooting 34.5% from the floor, missing 13 3-pointers and committing eight turnovers.
They did seem to find their rhythm early in the second half. But after CU twice cut the deficit to four points, the Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0) ultimately responded with a quick and decisive 5-0 surge to stretch their lead back out to 59-50 with 5:21 remaining. Creighton didn’t have an answer after that.
“It’s hard to climb that mountain against Butler’s defense,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said during his post-game press conference.
The Bulldogs came into Saturday’s game ranked seventh nationally in defensive efficiency, holding their opponents to an average of just 0.84 points per possession. And they certainly dictated the game flow against CU.
The Jays’ up-tempo attack got neutralized. They were credited with two fastbreak points, a season low.
In the halfcourt, Butler’s lane-plugging, aggressive man-to-man approach often forced Creighton’s offense away from its collaborative style. CU finished with just seven assists, the fewest it’s had in a game in three years.
Plus, the Jays went 4 of 22 from the 3-point line. The four makes matched a season-low for a team that entered play Saturday ranked 26th nationally at 9.6 made 3-pointers per game. CU’s shooters had misfired on all six of their long-range tries in the second half before junior Ty-Shon Alexander finally made one with 16 seconds left.
“There’s a reason why they’re one of the top defensive teams in the country,” McDermott said on his post-game radio show.
Still, Creighton had a chance before a soldout crowd at Hinkle Fieldhouse Saturday.
Junior Denzel Mahoney went to the rim to try to pull CU within two points just ahead of the eight-minute mark in the second half, but his driving layup got blocked. Then Butler senior Kamar Baldwin, who scored all 20 of his points after halftime, nailed a deep 3-pointer as the shot clock buzzer sounded to extend his team’s lead to 53-46.
A few minutes later, Mahoney’s putback made it 54-50. But the Bulldogs scored on their next three trips. And CU managed just seven points the rest of the way, turning the ball over four times and going 2 of 7 from the field.
Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski, who led Creighton with 15 points, credited Butler for its discipline afterward.
“They don’t make mistakes on their own,” Zegarowski said during a post-game radio interview. “They’re just a really solid team on both sides of the floor.”
Maybe a better start might have altered the complexion of the game. That was McDermott’s thought.
The Jays missed their first four 3-point tries — all were open looks. They trailed 10-9 after nine minutes but Butler scored on six of its next seven possessions to jump ahead 24-12.
“We had our opportunity early,” McDermott said on his radio show. “They had that 14-3 run in the middle there and from that point were just in an uphill battle the whole game.”
CU will return home Tuesday when it hosts No. 10 Villanova for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
