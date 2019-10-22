Keeley Davis

Keeley Davis has a team-high 206 kills this season.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Keeley Davis racked up the honors once again as the Creighton hitter was named Big East freshman of the week for the seventh straight time.

Davis had nine kills, six digs and two blocks on .292 hitting in Friday's sweep of Butler, then had a match-high 14 kills against Xavier with two digs, a solo block and an ace.

She also recorded her 200th career kill in her 18th match, becoming the third-fastest Bluejay to reach that milestone. Davis has a team-high 206 kills for the season.

Creighton senior Megan Ballenger also earned a spot on the Big East honor roll. Marquette's Allie Barber and Butler's Elizabeth LaBue were the conference's offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.

The Bluejays have won 27 straight regular-season conference matches and 41 straight at home in league play. They return to the court this weekend to face Providence on the road Friday and Saturday.

