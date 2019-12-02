After her 34-point performance helped fuel Creighton's upset of then-No. 23 West Virginia, Jaylyn Agnew was named Big East player of the week for the second straight time.

Agnew made the all-tournament team last week at the Cancun Challenge after averaging 24.5 points and shooting 50% from the field in victories over West Virginia and Temple. She followed up that outing against the Mountaineers with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Owls.

Agnew now leads the Big East with an average of 20 points per game. She's also averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 assists per game. She's hitting 42.4% of her shots and 34.4% of 3-pointers.

Creighton (6-1) returns to action Wednesday at South Dakota.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

