Creighton senior Jaylyn Agnew received All-America honorable mention Thursday from the Associated Press.
Agnew was one of 22 players who received honorable mention, in addition to the 15 chosen to the first, second and third teams. She is Creighton’s second All-American after Marissa Janning in 2013-14.
Agnew was the Big East player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-conference selection. She led the Bluejays in total points (543), scoring average (20.8), rebounds (165), rebounding average (6.5), assists (85) and blocks (29). She scored at least 20 points in 13 games, and had four 30-point games.
In her final home game on March 1, she broke Creighton’s single-game scoring record with 43 points against Georgetown. That also tied the Big East record. She was also the NCAA leader in free-throw percentage (95.0%) and made all 43 attempts during Big East play.
One other Big East athlete, DePaul’s Chante Stonewall, received All-America honors, and she was an honorable mention selection. Click here to view the complete All-America teams.
1 of 22
2019-20
Jaylyn Agnew, 20.8 ppg, 44.0% shooting from the field
