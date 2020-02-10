Creighton senior Jaylyn Agnew is the Big East player of the week for the fifth time this season.
Agnew scored a career-high 38 points in a victory against Providence on Saturday. She made 14 of 21 shots in the game and 7 of 11 3-pointers. She also had four assists and two rebounds.
The 38 points were the most by a player in a Big East game since 2009 — when Angel McCoughtry had 43 for Louisville — though six others have reached 38 since, including two from Creighton (McKenzie Fujan and Marissa Janning, both in 2014).
Agnew ranks second in the conference with 19.9 points per game. She's also averaging 6.4 rebounds (13th) and 3.1 assists (eighth).
Creighton (15-8, 7-5) sits in fifth in the Big East standings with home games this week against St. John's (Friday) and Seton Hall (Sunday).
