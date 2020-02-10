Creighton senior Jaylyn Agnew is the Big East player of the week for the fifth time this season.

Agnew scored a career-high 38 points in a victory against Providence on Saturday. She made 14 of 21 shots in the game and 7 of 11 3-pointers. She also had four assists and two rebounds.

The 38 points were the most by a player in a Big East game since 2009 — when Angel McCoughtry had 43 for Louisville — though six others have reached 38 since, including two from Creighton (McKenzie Fujan and Marissa Janning, both in 2014).

Agnew ranks second in the conference with 19.9 points per game. She's also averaging 6.4 rebounds (13th) and 3.1 assists (eighth).

Creighton (15-8, 7-5) sits in fifth in the Big East standings with home games this week against St. John's (Friday) and Seton Hall (Sunday). 

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started