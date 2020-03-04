Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew named Big East player of the year

Jaylyn Agnew has some new hardware to display.
The senior forward was named Big East player of the year on Wednesday following an impressive conference season with the Jays. She becomes the second CU player to win the league’s top individual honor since Creighton joined the Big East (Marissa Janning in 2014).
Agnew led the conference in scoring during the 2019-20 campaign — her average of 23.1 points per game was the highest Big East-only mark in 11 years.
No one made more 3-pointers than Agnew (50) during league play this year. She never missed a free throw (43 of 43), setting a Big East record for accuracy at the stripe. And she averaged 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game against conference foes.
In her final home game Sunday, Agnew set a Creighton and Big East single-game record with 43 points during CU’s victory over Georgetown.
She’ll be back on the court this weekend as she tries to help the Jays advance in the conference tournament. After finishing in a five-way tie for third place in the league standings, No. 6 seed Creighton (19-10) faces No. 3 seed St. John’s (18-11) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. CU went 0-2 against the Johnnies this season.
In addition to the player of the year honor, Agnew was also named to the all-conference first team. It’s the fifth time in seven seasons that CU’s had a player earn All-Big East first-team recognition.
Junior guard Temi Carda was named honorable mention all-conference on Wednesday as well.
