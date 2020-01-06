Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew is the Big East player of the week for the fourth time this season.

She led the conference in scoring with 25.3 points per game in three contests. She had 31 against Villanova on Dec. 31, 27 against Marquette on Jan. 3 and 18 against DePaul on Dec. 5.

Agnew also averaged 9.3 rebounds per game during that stretch, including a double-double with 10 boards against DePaul.

For the season, Agnew leads the team in scoring (19.7), rebounding (6.8) and assists (3.0). In conference games she's averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.25 assists.

Creighton (11-4, 3-1) returns to action Saturday at 11 a.m. at home against Providence (9-7, 0-4).

