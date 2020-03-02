20200301_spo_cubkw (copy)

Creighton senior Jaylyn Agnew has made 50 straight free throws.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew was named the Big East player of the week after a record-breaking final weekend of the regular season.

Agnew set the Creighton single-game scoring record with 43 points against Georgetown. She also went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish 43 of 43 in Big East play, a conference record. Agnew has made 50 straight free throws overall.

The senior was also named the College Sports Madness national player of the week.

