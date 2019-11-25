Jaylyn Agnew

Jaylyn Agnew had a double-double, scoring 26 points with 13 rebounds, in the Jays' win over Nebraska.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew was the best player on the floor Sunday in the Bluejay women's 79-74 win at Nebraska, scoring 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

"Jaylyn's a great player," CU coach Jim Flanery said. "I'm so lucky to get to coach her.”

The 5-foot-11 senior forward hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes, helping the Jays jump to a 9-4 lead.

Her hot start helped teammates such as senior Olivia Elger and junior Temi Carda, who finished with 18 points apiece. Elger scored 14 in the second half.

“With Jaylyn,” Flanery said, “it’s easy for those other kids to get open shots because of all the attention she creates.”

Agnew was a four-time state high jump champion at Andover, Kansas. She was also a top-100 basketball recruit.

Barring a postseason rematch, she’ll leave Creighton with a 4-0 record against Nebraska, a fact she celebrated. 

"She can play for almost any team in the country," NU coach Amy Williams said.

