Marcus Zegarowski would not have been able to play for Creighton in the NCAA tournament after he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee last Wednesday. The NCAA tournament was canceled the next day.
The Jays, who shared the 2020 Big East regular-season title, were in contention to match their highest NCAA tournament seed in program history (No. 3), or maybe even exceed it. But the 68-team field was never announced.
And as it turned out, they would not have had their second-leading scorer available when they tried to make their March run.
The timetable became clear after Zegarowski’s surgery Wednesday.
There was a chance going into his arthroscopic procedure that the damaged cartilage could be removed, and the sophomore would then work to recover in time to play again this month. That scenario, though, might have carried long-term ramifications for his knee, McDermott said.
Instead, the meniscus needed to be repaired, requiring a longer rehab process. But Zegarowski will be back at full strength this summer, according to McDermott.
“In terms of best-case scenario for Marcus, this was the best-case scenario for him,” McDermott said.
Zegarowski will now have to spend a portion of his offseason recovering from injury for the third straight year.
He was limited while his back healed during the summer before his freshman season. Last year, he was out until September following hip surgery.
Still, Zegarowski led the Big East in 3-point shooting as a rookie (at 42.6%). This past season, he ranked sixth in the league in scoring (16.1 points per game), third in assists (5.03) and third in 3-point shooting (42.4%).
Zegarowski was on crutches Thursday when he watched from the sidelines as Creighton and St. John’s played in the Big East tournament. The game ultimately was canceled at halftime and the Jays’ players disbanded to travel home with their families.
CU has suspended on-campus classes until at least April 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. All team activity, including practices and organized training sessions, is prohibited until further notice, according to a statement issued Friday by Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen.
