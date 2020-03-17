20200305_spo_creightongeorge_pic_cm001

Marcus Zegarowski would not have been able to play for Creighton in the NCAA tournament after he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee last Wednesday. The NCAA tournament was canceled the next day.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Had the NCAA tournament proceeded as planned this week, Creighton would have taken the court without its talented point guard.

Marcus Zegarowski, injured in CU’s final regular-season game, is now sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from a torn meniscus in his right knee, coach Greg McDermott said Monday night.

Zegarowski underwent surgery Wednesday. The very next day, the NCAA tournament was canceled because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The Jays, who shared the 2020 Big East regular-season title, were in contention to match their highest NCAA tournament seed in program history (No. 3), or maybe even exceed it. But the 68-team field was never announced.

And as it turned out, they would not have had their second-leading scorer available when they tried to make their March run.

The timetable became clear after Zegarowski’s surgery Wednesday.

There was a chance going into his arthroscopic procedure that the damaged cartilage could be removed, and the sophomore would then work to recover in time to play again this month. That scenario, though, might have carried long-term ramifications for his knee, McDermott said.

Instead, the meniscus needed to be repaired, requiring a longer rehab process. But Zegarowski will be back at full strength this summer, according to McDermott.

“In terms of best-case scenario for Marcus, this was the best-case scenario for him,” McDermott said.

Zegarowski will now have to spend a portion of his offseason recovering from injury for the third straight year.

He was limited while his back healed during the summer before his freshman season. Last year, he was out until September following hip surgery.

Still, Zegarowski led the Big East in 3-point shooting as a rookie (at 42.6%). This past season, he ranked sixth in the league in scoring (16.1 points per game), third in assists (5.03) and third in 3-point shooting (42.4%).

Zegarowski hurt his knee while lunging for a steal in the final moments of CU’s win over Seton Hall on March 7.

Zegarowski was on crutches Thursday when he watched from the sidelines as Creighton and St. John’s played in the Big East tournament. The game ultimately was canceled at halftime and the Jays’ players disbanded to travel home with their families.

CU has suspended on-campus classes until at least April 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. All team activity, including practices and organized training sessions, is prohibited until further notice, according to a statement issued Friday by Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email