Christian Bishop knows how important a raucous home crowd can be for the Jays. "You’re thinking, all right, nobody can beat us today.”

Every so often, there’s this feeling of invincibility that hits sophomore Christian Bishop when the home crowd’s roaring, his teammates are yelling and the opposing head coach is motioning to the officials for a timeout as the other team’s players trudge toward their bench.

The thought only lingers for a moment.

About the length of one celebratory roar.

“You get a dunk, and you scream — then you get back on D,” Bishop said. “You don’t want to let your emotions take over how you play.”

Because no one’s unbeatable, even if they’re rolling inside the comfort of their own gym.

But then again, lately, when the Jays have found their groove at the CHI Health Center — when they’ve soared high to complete alley-oops, and splashed in 3-pointers and paralyzed defenders with no-look passes — they’ve certainly strutted around with the demeanor of a juggernaut.

No. 11 Creighton’s built leads of at least 17 points in each of its last five home games. It’s trailed for a total of 34 seconds in those contests.

The Jays put Xavier in a 13-3 hole in the opening moments on Jan. 26. They made nine of 11 shots during a 25-12 surge that turned a two-point game into a blowout win over St. John’s on Feb. 8

There was an 18-3 run to open the second half against DePaul on Feb. 15. CU outscored Butler 17-2 during the final six minutes of the first half before pouring in 30 points on its first 16 second-half possessions on Feb. 23. Creighton broke open Wednesday’s game against Georgetown with a 19-3 surge late in the first half.

“Just being at home, knowing that we’re in front of all our fans — obviously we feed off them,” junior Damien Jefferson said. “They’re loud when we make special plays and we feed off that. It brings us to the next level.”

But now they’re going to try to do that against the best team in the Big East.

No. 8 Seton Hall (21-8, 13-3) comes to Omaha hoping to clinch an outright regular-season title. The Jays (23-7, 12-5) can earn a share of their first-ever league crown if they take down the Pirates.

That won’t be easy.

Seton Hall’s 7-1 on the road in Big East play — its only defeat was a three-point loss at Providence. Its top player, Myles Powell, has averaged 27.1 points per game in league road contests (16.1 at home).

“We’ve got a team that’s got Final Four ability coming in here Saturday,” CU coach Greg McDermott said after Wednesday's game. “We’re going to need every one of those 18,000 and then some to try to figure out a way to win that one.”

If Creighton were able to get the victory Saturday, it’d cap off an impressive season at home.

Florida State and Oregon are the only major-conference teams with an undefeated home record this year. Eight others have just one loss — CU’s among that group.

The Jays weren’t able to close out a game against Villanova back in January. Providence nearly left Omaha with an upset one week later, but Marcus Zegarowski buried a game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Most everyone else who’s faced Creighton in Omaha has left the arena trying to sort out why a particular stretch of play went so flawlessly for the Jays, and ultimately decided the game.

“That’s when it’s crazy,” Bishop said. “You have all 17,000 people in there, once they get going and they have our backs — and then Mitch pulls from halfcourt and you see one of those bang in, you’re thinking, all right, ‘nobody can beat us today.’”

