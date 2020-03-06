...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST
IOWA ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-80...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE
RED FLAG WARNINGS.
&&
Christian Bishop knows how important a raucous home crowd can be for the Jays. "You’re thinking, all right, nobody can beat us today.”
Every so often, there’s this feeling of invincibility that hits sophomore Christian Bishop when the home crowd’s roaring, his teammates are yelling and the opposing head coach is motioning to the officials for a timeout as the other team’s players trudge toward their bench.
The thought only lingers for a moment.
About the length of one celebratory roar.
“You get a dunk, and you scream — then you get back on D,” Bishop said. “You don’t want to let your emotions take over how you play.”
Because no one’s unbeatable, even if they’re rolling inside the comfort of their own gym.
But then again, lately, when the Jays have found their groove at the CHI Health Center — when they’ve soared high to complete alley-oops, and splashed in 3-pointers and paralyzed defenders with no-look passes — they’ve certainly strutted around with the demeanor of a juggernaut.
No. 11 Creighton’s built leads of at least 17 points in each of its last five home games. It’s trailed for a total of 34 seconds in those contests.
The Jays put Xavier in a 13-3 hole in the opening moments on Jan. 26. They made nine of 11 shots during a 25-12 surge that turned a two-point game into a blowout win over St. John’s on Feb. 8
There was an 18-3 run to open the second half against DePaul on Feb. 15. CU outscored Butler 17-2 during the final six minutes of the first half before pouring in 30 points on its first 16 second-half possessions on Feb. 23. Creighton broke open Wednesday’s game against Georgetown with a 19-3 surge late in the first half.
“Just being at home, knowing that we’re in front of all our fans — obviously we feed off them,” junior Damien Jefferson said. “They’re loud when we make special plays and we feed off that. It brings us to the next level.”
But now they’re going to try to do that against the best team in the Big East.
No. 8 Seton Hall (21-8, 13-3) comes to Omaha hoping to clinch an outright regular-season title. The Jays (23-7, 12-5) can earn a share of their first-ever league crown if they take down the Pirates.
Seton Hall’s 7-1 on the road in Big East play — its only defeat was a three-point loss at Providence. Its top player, Myles Powell, has averaged 27.1 points per game in league road contests (16.1 at home).
“We’ve got a team that’s got Final Four ability coming in here Saturday,” CU coach Greg McDermott said after Wednesday's game. “We’re going to need every one of those 18,000 and then some to try to figure out a way to win that one.”
If Creighton were able to get the victory Saturday, it’d cap off an impressive season at home.
Florida State and Oregon are the only major-conference teams with an undefeated home record this year. Eight others have just one loss — CU’s among that group.
The Jays weren’t able to close out a game against Villanova back in January. Providence nearly left Omaha with an upset one week later, but Marcus Zegarowski buried a game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Most everyone else who’s faced Creighton in Omaha has left the arena trying to sort out why a particular stretch of play went so flawlessly for the Jays, and ultimately decided the game.
“That’s when it’s crazy,” Bishop said. “You have all 17,000 people in there, once they get going and they have our backs — and then Mitch pulls from halfcourt and you see one of those bang in, you’re thinking, all right, ‘nobody can beat us today.’”
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew is honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020. Next to her is Head Coach Jim Flanery.
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew high-fives her Head Coach Jim Flanery after honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski scores two points int rhe first half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing talks to an official after he was given a technical foul in the first half against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop scores two points against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney tries to maneuver around Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Christian Bishop stretches for a rebound in front of Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs the opening tipoff above Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander shoots a basket in the first half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock yells to his team after sinking a three-point basket in the second half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop scores two points over Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock makes a no-look pass to Damien Jefferson in the second half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock high-fives fans after getting fouled in the second half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Georgetown's Terrell Allen at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Greg McDermott calls out a play to his team against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones, right, and Georgetown's Jagan Mosely collide while going for a loose ball in the second half at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson, left, reacts to Denzel Mahoney, right, getting fouled and sinking a basket against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton and Georgetown score on the scoreboard was showing Georgetown with close to 100 more points than they actually had at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones catches a pass against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Qudus Wahab, left, and Creighton's Kelvin Jones fight for a rebound at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney and Georgetown's Qudus Wahab fight for a second-half rebound at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, left, and Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dive for a loose ball in the second half at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jordan Scurry fouls Georgetown's Jaden Robinson at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander tries to shoot around Georgetown's Timothy Ighoefe at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew is honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020. Next to her is Head Coach Jim Flanery.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew high-fives her Head Coach Jim Flanery after honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.