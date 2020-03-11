Creighton’s Greg McDermott has been named the Big East coach of the year, the league announced in a press release Wednesday.
It’s the first coach of the year honor for McDermott since he was hired at CU 10 years ago.
The last time a Creighton coach won such an award was Dana Altman in 2002.
This marks the first time in Big East history that a father and son have combined to earn the league's top two individual awards — Doug was the Big East player of the year in 2014.
McDermott led the Jays to a share of their first-ever Big East regular season title this season. Creighton earned the No. 1 seed in the league tournament for the first time. It matched a program record by rising to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. CU was picked to finish seventh in the league’s preseason poll.
This year, McDermott eclipsed the 500-career wins mark. He’s also one of 10 finalists for the Naismith national coach of the year award.
The Big East also announced Wednesday that Seton Hall's Myles Powell is the league's player of the year. Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was named Big East freshman of the year.
1984-88 Playing at Northern Iowa
After growing up in Cascade, Iowa, Greg McDermott went on to play at Northern Iowa from 1984-88, earning second-team all-conference honors as a junior.
NORTHERN IOWA ATHLETICS
2000 Wayne State
After serving as an assistant at North Dakota, Greg McDermott got his first head coaching job at Wayne State in 1994. He won 116 games there in six years and led the Wildcats to four straight 20-win seasons.
2001 Northern Iowa
Greg McDermott took over at his alma mater, Northern Iowa, in April 2001. He made three consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament from 2004-06.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2006 Iowa State
Greg McDermott was introduced as Iowa State's new coach in March 2006, but he struggled to find success in Ames. He left after four seasons with a losing overall record, no NCAA tournament appearances and no better than a seventh-place finish in the Big 12.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2010 First season at Creighton
Greg McDermott inherited a Creighton roster in his first season that included experienced veterans like Kenny Lawson and Antoine Young, as well as a mix of talented young players like Grant Gibbs, Gregory Echenique and his son, Doug McDermott.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011 CBI
Greg McDermott led Creighton to a 23-16 overall record in his first season. The Bluejays played in the College Basketball Invitational and lost in the championship series to Oregon and former Bluejay coach Dana Altman.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
In 2012, Greg McDermott won his first Missouri Valley tournament title with Creighton, defeating Illinois State by four in the championship game.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012 NCAA tournament
The 2011-12 season also featured Creighton's first NCAA tournament victory in a decade. The No. 8-seeded Bluejays defeated Alabama in the first round before falling to North Carolina.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
Creighton and Greg McDermott made it back-to-back conference tournament titles in 2013. The Bluejays also won the regular-season championship that season.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 NCAA tournament
Greg McDermott led Creighton back to the NCAA tournament in 2013, this time as a No. 7 seed, and defeated Cincinnati in the opener before getting eliminated by Duke in the second round.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 Joined Big East Conference
Greg McDermott helped steer Creighton into the Big East, and he made his coaching debut in the conference on Dec. 31, 2013 with a 67-49 victory over Marquette.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014 Final season coaching Doug McDermott
Greg McDermott had the opportunity to coach his son, Doug McDermott, for four seasons at Creighton. Doug was a three-time All-American under his father and won the national player of the year award in 2014.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014 NCAA tournament
Creighton's third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament ended with another second-round loss. After defeating Louisiana-Lafayette in the opener, CU fell by 30 to Baylor, again falling short of the Sweet 16.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015 Losing record
Creighton's first season in the post-Doug McDermott era was a struggle, as the Bluejays limped to a 14-19 overall record — 4-14 in the Big East — under Greg McDermott in 2014-15.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016 NIT
Creighton saw improvement under Greg McDermott in 2015-16, finishing sixth in the Big East with a 9-9 record. The Bluejays made it to the NIT that season, losing to BYU in the quarterfinals.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 Best start in Creighton history
Greg McDermott led Creighton to its best start in program history during the 2016-17 season. The Bluejays won their first 13 games and were ranked as high as No. 7 nationally before struggling down the stretch.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 NCAA tournament
The late-season struggles continued for Greg McDermott and Creighton into the NCAA tournament. The No. 6-seeded Bluejays fell to Rhode Island in the first round, ending their once-promising season.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 McDermott stays at Creighton
Greg McDermott was targeted by Ohio State for its head coaching vacancy, but on June 8, 2017, he announced that he was staying with the Bluejays.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018 NCAA Tournament
Creighton coach Greg McDermott comforts Marcus Foster near the end of a 69-59 loss to Kansas State in the 2018 NCAA tournament. The loss was the Jays' third straight in the NCAA tournament.
DANIEL SANGJIB/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
