Creighton's Greg McDermott named the Big East coach of the year

Creighton coach Greg McDermott led the Jays to a share of their first-ever Big East regular season title this season. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton’s Greg McDermott has been named the Big East coach of the year, the league announced in a press release Wednesday.

It’s the first coach of the year honor for McDermott since he was hired at CU 10 years ago.

The last time a Creighton coach won such an award was Dana Altman in 2002.

This marks the first time in Big East history that a father and son have combined to earn the league's top two individual awards — Doug was the Big East player of the year in 2014.

McDermott led the Jays to a share of their first-ever Big East regular season title this season. Creighton earned the No. 1 seed in the league tournament for the first time. It matched a program record by rising to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. CU was picked to finish seventh in the league’s preseason poll.

This year, McDermott eclipsed the 500-career wins mark. He’s also one of 10 finalists for the Naismith national coach of the year award.

The Big East also announced Wednesday that Seton Hall's Myles Powell is the league's player of the year. Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was named Big East freshman of the year.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started