Greg McDermott

Greg McDermott received a basketball from Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen commemorating his 500th career win as a Division I coach.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Greg McDermott is one of 15 coaches on the late-season watch list for the Naismith coach of the year award.

After being picked to finish seventh in the Big East before the season, McDermott has guided Creighton to within one game of first place and the No. 15 ranking in the AP poll. CU is also No. 11 in the NET rankings.

The Jays are the only team in the country with three top-25 road wins this season, all coming in February. 

McDermott is in his 10th season at Creighton and has won 228 games with the Jays. Last month he earned his 500th career win as a Division I coach after previous stints at North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

The other finalists for the coach of the year award are: Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Bob Huggins (West Virginia), Ben Jacobson (Northern Iowa), LaVall Jordan (Butler), Chris Mack (Louisville), Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Steve Pikiell (Rutgers), Brad Underwood (Illinois) and Kevin Willard (Seton Hall). 

Creighton returns to action with a home game Sunday at 3 p.m. against No. 21 Butler.

Photos: DePaul at Creighton

