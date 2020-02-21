Greg McDermott is one of 15 coaches on the late-season watch list for the Naismith coach of the year award.
After being picked to finish seventh in the Big East before the season, McDermott has guided Creighton to within one game of first place and the No. 15 ranking in the AP poll. CU is also No. 11 in the NET rankings.
The Jays are the only team in the country with three top-25 road wins this season, all coming in February.
McDermott is in his 10th season at Creighton and has won 228 games with the Jays. Last month he earned his 500th career win as a Division I coach after previous stints at North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa State.
The other finalists for the coach of the year award are: Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Bob Huggins (West Virginia), Ben Jacobson (Northern Iowa), LaVall Jordan (Butler), Chris Mack (Louisville), Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Steve Pikiell (Rutgers), Brad Underwood (Illinois) and Kevin Willard (Seton Hall).
Creighton returns to action with a home game Sunday at 3 p.m. against No. 21 Butler.
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands passes the ball past Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander in the first half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander dunks the ball in the first half against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots over DePaul's Charlie Moore, left and DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands,, bottom right, at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton'S Denzel Mahoney tries to pass the ball around DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton Mitch Ballock passes the ball around DePaul's DJ Williams at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Christian Bishop dunks on DePaul in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock shoots a three-point basket in front of DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott talks with Kelvin Jones during a timeout against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Nic Zeil stretches for a rebound against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Marcus Zegarowski, right scramble with DePaul's Charlie Moore for a loose ball during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

DePaul's Charlie Moore, left, tries to steal the ball from Creighton's Jett Canfield at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson, right, compete with DePaul's Jaylen Butz for a rebound at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Damien Jefferson dunks the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Nic Zeil, left, and Jalen Windham, center try to block a shot by DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

DePaul Head Coach Dave Leitao talks to his team during a timeout against Creight at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander gets a hand on a shot from DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
