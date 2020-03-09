Junior Denzel Mahoney hugs coach Greg McDermott during the postgame celebration following Creighton's 77-60 win over Seton Hall on Saturday. Mahoney was named the Big East's sixth man of the year on Monday.
The Jays’ top reserve was honored Monday for his contributions off the bench.
Big East named CU junior Denzel Mahoney its sixth man of the year. He’s the first Creighton player to win the award since the program joined this conference in 2013.
Mahoney started just one of Creighton’s 18 Big East games, yet he averaged 11.8 points per outing, the highest scoring average among the league’s non-starters. During Big East games, he led the conference in free-throw shooting at 89.8% and ranked 11th in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.1%.
It did take a few weeks for Mahoney — a transfer who became eligible in December, to find his groove — but he'd settled in by mid-January.
Mahoney scored a season-high 21 points during CU’s win at Villanova on Feb. 1. He made a crucial 3-pointer late to help the Jays win at Seton Hall on Feb. 12. His versatility as a defender allowed Creighton to operate out of its super-small lineup with five guards, which was difficult for opposing teams to slow down.
» The Big East also announced its defensive player of the year award Monday. One could make the argument Ty-Shon Alexander got snubbed.
The honor instead went to Seton Hall center Romaro Gill, who most certainly was deserving given that he led the conference in blocks with 3.39 per game, the highest rate in Big East play in eight years.
But Alexander held his own despite getting assigned to defend the best perimeter scorer every game. He matched up against two of the best scorers in the country four times — and limited them every time.
Markus Howard averaged just 15.5 points per game while shooting 30.0% from the floor in two matchups against Creighton. He scored 30.4 points per game on 42.2% shooting against the rest of the league. Myles Powell averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 31.0% in two games against CU. He had 20.9 points on 40.0% shooting against the rest.
The Ty-Shon Alexander effect
(He was the primary defender on all of these unanimous All-Big East 1st-teamers) pic.twitter.com/Ff6Idniwyn
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line
1 of 41
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson throws down a dunk against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Myles Powell collides with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates two-points against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates a first-half three pointed against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski pressure Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates defeating Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson grabs a rebound against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jordan Scurry celebrates the closing seconds against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones reacts to getting called for a flagrant foul against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili is held back by teammateShavar Reynolds after getting into shoving match against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench celebrates a second half three-point basket against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court after Creighton defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The mascot Billy Bluejay is standing on the hoop.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sinks a three point basket in front of Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight in the second half at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a second half three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is greeted by Marcus Zegarowski after hitting a three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's bench does a little dancing late against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates a play against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate with players after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players hoist the trophy after claiming the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A new banner is lowered at CHI Health Center after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates while cutting the net after the Bluejays beat Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock cuts down the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott holds up the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones gets tangled up with Seton Hall's Romaro Gill while Gill was trying to dunk the ball at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott summons Ty-Shon Alexander over to the bench after subbing him out in the first half against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of the Creighton dance team waves during pregame introductions before the Bluejays faced Seton Hall on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall stand for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall tip off their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton is introduced before tipoff against Seton Hall on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Where are the Zegarowski updates? Is he done for the year, out for the tourney but will be back for NCAA's or good to go for MSG this weekend?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.