Denzel Mahoney

Junior Denzel Mahoney hugs coach Greg McDermott during the postgame celebration following Creighton's 77-60 win over Seton Hall on Saturday. Mahoney was named the Big East's sixth man of the year on Monday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays’ top reserve was honored Monday for his contributions off the bench.

Big East named CU junior Denzel Mahoney its sixth man of the year. He’s the first Creighton player to win the award since the program joined this conference in 2013.

Mahoney started just one of Creighton’s 18 Big East games, yet he averaged 11.8 points per outing, the highest scoring average among the league’s non-starters. During Big East games, he led the conference in free-throw shooting at 89.8% and ranked 11th in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.1%.

It did take a few weeks for Mahoney — a transfer who became eligible in December, to find his groove — but he'd settled in by mid-January.

Mahoney scored a season-high 21 points during CU’s win at Villanova on Feb. 1. He made a crucial 3-pointer late to help the Jays win at Seton Hall on Feb. 12. His versatility as a defender allowed Creighton to operate out of its super-small lineup with five guards, which was difficult for opposing teams to slow down.

» The Big East also announced its defensive player of the year award Monday. One could make the argument Ty-Shon Alexander got snubbed.

The honor instead went to Seton Hall center Romaro Gill, who most certainly was deserving given that he led the conference in blocks with 3.39 per game, the highest rate in Big East play in eight years.

But Alexander held his own despite getting assigned to defend the best perimeter scorer every game. He matched up against two of the best scorers in the country four times — and limited them every time.

Markus Howard averaged just 15.5 points per game while shooting 30.0% from the floor in two matchups against Creighton. He scored 30.4 points per game on 42.2% shooting against the rest of the league. Myles Powell averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 31.0% in two games against CU. He had 20.9 points on 40.0% shooting against the rest.

» Gill was also named the league’s most improved player. The Big East sportsmanship award was shared by three guys: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Georgetown’s Jagan Mosely and Providence’s Emmitt Holt.

» The conference’s player of the year, freshman of the year and coach of the year awards will be announced Wednesday.

» Alexander was named to the All-Big East first team Sunday. Point guard Marcus Zegarowski earned a spot on the All-Big East second team.

