Creighton senior Brittany Witt earned a spot on the AVCA All-America third team Wednesday, while senior Madelyn Cole was an honorable mention All-American.
Witt, an Omaha Marian graduate, led the Big East with 5.09 digs per set this season and finished her Creighton career with a school-record 2,079 digs. She also ranks third with 122 career aces. This is the second season Witt has earned All-America honors after receiving honorable mention in 2017.
Cole earned honorable mention for the second straight season. She led the Big East with 11.03 assists per set and had a team-high 42 aces this season.
Creighton had multiple All-Americans for the fourth straight season. Seven Bluejays have been named All-Americans in multiple seasons.
