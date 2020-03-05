The main storyline going into Saturday’s Creighton-Seton Hall showdown will be the battle for the Big East regular-season crown.
The Pirates (21-8, 13-4) have already clinched a share of the championship. They have a one-game lead and they win it outright if they beat CU.
But if the Jays (23-7, 12-5) win Saturday, they would also earn a share of the title. And in that scenario, Villanova (23-7, 12-5) could then make it a three-way tie for first if it beats Georgetown on Saturday.
Got all that?
The last time there was a multi-team tie for first place at the end of the regular season in the Big East was seven years ago — before realignment.
But remember, the postseason's right around the corner.
There will be another trophy on the line in New York City next week. And the seeds for the Big East tournament are not yet set.
Where could Creighton fall on the bracket? Here are the three possible spots for CU:
No. 1 seed
If the Jays beat Seton Hall, not only do they claim a share of the regular-season crown, they also earn the Big East tournament’s No. 1 seed.
Potential quarterfinals opponents: Georgetown, St. John’s
Tiebreaker notes: A win Saturday would clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker for CU over Seton Hall. If Villanova and Creighton both win Saturday, creating a three-way tie at 13-5 in conference play, the Jays would win the tiebreaker because of their 3-1 record against the two other first-place teams. The Wildcats would be the 2-seed, and the Pirates would be the 3-seed in that scenario.
No. 2 seed
Say Seton Hall beats CU to claim the outright title and the No. 1 seed, but Villanova falls at Georgetown on Saturday. That means Creighton would be the No. 2 seed.
Potential quarterfinals opponents: Marquette, Xavier, DePaul
Tiebreaker notes: If both the Jays and Wildcats lose, they’d finish 12-6 in league play. Even if Providence were to beat DePaul on Saturday and force a three-way tie for second, Creighton would secure the tiebreaker because of its 2-0 record against Marquette and Xavier. Villanova could slip as far as the No. 4 seed.
No. 3 seed
If the Jays lose to Seton Hall and Villanova beats Georgetown, then Creighton would be the No. 3 seed.
Potential quarterfinals opponents: Marquette, Butler
Tiebreaker notes: If Creighton falls to 12-6 and ends up in a two-way tie with Providence for third place, the Jays would win the tiebreaker based on their 2-0 mark against Xavier.
