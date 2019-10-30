...SNOW WILL TAPER OFF LATER THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2
INCHES, WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. THE MOST PERSISTENT
SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED BEFORE 4 PM CDT, AND THEN TAPER OFF DURING
THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Creighton won the Big East regular season and tournament titles last spring, clinching an NCAA regional berth for the first time since 2012. The Jays released their 2020 schedule this week. They'll have to reload quickly after losing several top players from the 2019 squad.
Creighton unveiled its 2020 baseball schedule this week, a slate that includes a home series against former Missouri Valley foe Wichita State, five midweek games against in-state rivals Nebraska and UNO and a series against a Boise State team that’s reviving its program after nearly 40 years of dormancy.
The Jays are coming off a season when they won the Big East regular season and tournament titles. They reached an NCAA regional for the first time in seven years. The ended with a 41-13 record.
But they’ll have to replace four of their top five hitters, all three of their weekend starters and their closer. So Creighton will be reloading in coach Ed Servais' 17th year.
CU will open the 2020 season with a 10-game road trip, playing weekend series at Seattle, San Jose State and UNLV before meeting Kansas in a midweek showdown.
The Jays’ home opener will actually take place as part of the first half of a doubleheader on March 7, when it hosts Portland at 1 p.m. and UNO at 4:30 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park. The Jays will travel to UNO on March 31.
The annual Creighton-Nebraska season series will occur on April 7, April 21 (in Lincoln) and April 28.
The Jays’ three-game series against Wichita State is set to begin on April 9. They will host Central Connecticut State, a 2019 NCAA tournament participant, for a weekend series starting March 13. And two weeks later, they’ll welcome Boise State to TD Ameritrade Park — the Broncos haven’t played baseball since 1980.
CU will also play two midweek games at Minnesota (March 10 and 11). It’ll play back-to-back midweek home games against Kansas State (March 24) and Kansas (March 25). It’s set to host Penn State for a May 12 midweek game as well.
Seton Hall, Georgetown and Butler are the three Big East teams that’ll play in TD Ameritrade Park this season. The Jays will have road series at Xavier, at Villanova and at St. John’s.
