A three-game winning streak that includes a victory at then-No. 10 Seton Hall has vaulted the Jays up eight spots to No. 15 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll.
It’s Creighton's highest ranking since it was a program-best No. 7 on Jan. 16, 2017, and it’s the highest the Jays have been ranked in February since the 2013-14 season.
CU, at No. 23 last week, had the biggest jump of any ranked team in the poll this week.
Creighton (20-6, 9-4) has won three in a row and seven of its last eight games. It’s in the heat of the Big East regular-season title race, trailing No. 16 Seton Hall (18-7, 10-3) by one game. CU, in second place, is a half-game ahead of No. 12 Villanova (19-6, 8-4).
The Jays play at No. 19 Marquette (17-7, 7-5) on Tuesday before hosting No. 21 Butler (19-7, 7-6) on Sunday in Omaha.
Five Big East teams are ranked for the second straight week. Last week marked the first time since the league's reconstruction that it placed five teams in the AP poll.
Creighton also rose to No. 13 in the NET rankings, which is the highest it’s been all season.
As of Monday morning, CU was ranked 18th in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings, 11th in ESPN’s strength of record, 14th in KPI and 18th in Jeff Sagarin’s rankings. The Jays were listed as a No. 4 seed on BracketMatrix.com, which calculates an average seed based on more than 90 bracket projections.
Sometimes, you get a surprise. Sometimes chemistry, momentum and opportunity collide on a court, and a college basketball season becomes something bigger, something more fun, something totally unexpected. Like what is happening at Creighton right now.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands passes the ball past Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander in the first half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander dunks the ball in the first half against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots over DePaul's Charlie Moore, left and DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands,, bottom right, at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton'S Denzel Mahoney tries to pass the ball around DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Mitch Ballock passes the ball around DePaul's DJ Williams at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop dunks on DePaul in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock shoots a three-point basket in front of DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott talks with Kelvin Jones during a timeout against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Nic Zeil stretches for a rebound against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Marcus Zegarowski, right scramble with DePaul's Charlie Moore for a loose ball during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
DePaul's Charlie Moore, left, tries to steal the ball from Creighton's Jett Canfield at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson, right, compete with DePaul's Jaylen Butz for a rebound at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson dunks the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Nic Zeil, left, and Jalen Windham, center try to block a shot by DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
DePaul Head Coach Dave Leitao talks to his team during a timeout against Creight at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander gets a hand on a shot from DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
