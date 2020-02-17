TyShon

The Jays have won three games in a row, and they rose to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, their highest ranking in three years.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A three-game winning streak that includes a victory at then-No. 10 Seton Hall has vaulted the Jays up eight spots to No. 15 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll.

It’s Creighton's highest ranking since it was a program-best No. 7 on Jan. 16, 2017, and it’s the highest the Jays have been ranked in February since the 2013-14 season.

CU, at No. 23 last week, had the biggest jump of any ranked team in the poll this week.

Creighton (20-6, 9-4) has won three in a row and seven of its last eight games. It’s in the heat of the Big East regular-season title race, trailing No. 16 Seton Hall (18-7, 10-3) by one game. CU, in second place, is a half-game ahead of No. 12 Villanova (19-6, 8-4).

The Jays play at No. 19 Marquette (17-7, 7-5) on Tuesday before hosting No. 21 Butler (19-7, 7-6) on Sunday in Omaha.

Five Big East teams are ranked for the second straight week. Last week marked the first time since the league's reconstruction that it placed five teams in the AP poll.

Creighton also rose to No. 13 in the NET rankings, which is the highest it’s been all season.

As of Monday morning, CU was ranked 18th in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings, 11th in ESPN’s strength of record, 14th in KPI and 18th in Jeff Sagarin’s rankings. The Jays were listed as a No. 4 seed on BracketMatrix.com, which calculates an average seed based on more than 90 bracket projections.

Photos: DePaul at Creighton

1 of 23

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

