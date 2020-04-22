Creighton men's basketball will play at Kansas in the 2020 Big East-Big 12 Battle, according to a report.

The Big East had an 8-2 edge over the Big 12 in 2019, the first year of the challenge. The Jays defeated Oklahoma 83-73 and Villanova earned a 56-55 win over Kansas.

CU claimed a share of the Big East regular-season title for the first time in program history last season, finishing 24-7 with a 13-5 record in conference play.

The Jayhawks finished 28-3 last season and won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 17-1 record.

Creighton is 1-4 all time against KU, with the most recent matchup on March 14, 1974 — a 55-54 win for the Jayhawks.

Greg McDermott through the years

