Creighton is not ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 poll. But the Jays did receive four points, which unofficially puts them at No. 40 overall if the rankings were extended past the top 25. CU hadn't received any preseason AP votes in three years.

The Jays secured four total points in the poll — which placed them at the equivalent of 40th overall, if one were to extend the rankings beyond the official top 25 designation.

The last time CU earned any preseason votes from the national writers came ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. The Jays were ranked No. 22 going into that year — they started 17-1 and climbed as high as No. 7 before faltering down the stretch following an injury to point guard Maurice Watson.

Creighton was not ranked inside the AP Top 25 at any point last year. The 2018-19 CU team jumped in the poll at No. 25 on four different occasions.

This year’s Jays return six of their top seven scorers from last season, when they finished in a four-way tie for third in a down Big East and ended up in the NIT.

The league coaches picked CU to place seventh in this year’s Big East preseason poll. Junior Ty-Shon Alexander was named to first-team all-conference and earned a spot on the watch list for the Jerry West Award.

Creighton will begin the regular season on Nov. 5. It hosts an exhibition game against McKendree on Nov. 1.

The full preseason AP Top 25 poll can be viewed below. Three of the Jays’ opponents are ranked (No. 10 Villanova, No. 12 Seton Hall and No. 19 Xavier). CU could also face No. 13 Texas Tech in Las Vegas in November.

Four additional teams on Creighton’s schedule received votes (Marquette, Georgetown, Michigan and Providence).

AP preseason Top 25 poll

1. Michigan State (60 first-place votes) 1,619 points

2. Kentucky (2) 1,497

3. Kansas (3) 1,457

4. Duke 1,399

5. Louisville 1,386

6. Florida 1,313

7. Maryland 1,134

8. Gonzaga 1,096

9. North Carolina 1,060

10. Villanova 1,048

11. Virginia 1,007

12. Seton Hall 863

13. Texas Tech 837

14. Memphis 837

15. Oregon 742

16. Baylor 523

17. Utah State 491

18. Ohio State 407

19. Xavier 356

20. Saint Mary’s 330

21. Arizona 265

22. LSU 234

23. Purdue 230

24. Auburn 210

25. VCU 193

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.

