The Jays have added a new preferred walk-on to their squad for next season. Sami Osmani announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that he’s joining the CU basketball program.

Osmani is a 6-foot-4 guard who finished his Oak Lawn High School career (in the Chicago suburbs) as the program's all-time leading scorer. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds during his senior season. He was a third-team all-state performer in Class 4A.

And now he’s a Bluejay.

Osmani essentially takes the roster spot of departed senior Jordan Scurry, who entered Creighton’s program as a walk-on but twice earned one-year scholarships during his four seasons with the Jays. Jett Canfield, who walked on in 2018, was awarded a one-year scholarship this past season.

The addition of Osmani marks the second roster move in the last two days for the Jays. On Wednesday they picked up a commitment from Duke transfer Alex O’Connell, who’s set to redshirt next year before playing his final season of collegiate eligibility in the 2021-22 campaign.

CU still has two available scholarship spots for next year’s team.

Here's a rundown of what the 2020-21 roster looks like, as of Thursday afternoon:

Seniors: Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson, Alex O'Connell (redshirting)

Juniors: Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop, Jacob Epperson

Sophomores: Antwann Jones, Shereef Mitchell, Jett Canfield, Nic Zeil

Freshmen: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sami Osmani

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Creighton offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Jays' top scorers since 2000. 

1 of 22

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email