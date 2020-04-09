...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 45 TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
BASKETBALL
Creighton picks up commitment from preferred walk-on Sami Osmani
The Jays have added a new preferred walk-on to their squad for next season. Sami Osmani announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that he’s joining the CU basketball program.
Osmani is a 6-foot-4 guard who finished his Oak Lawn High School career (in the Chicago suburbs) as the program's all-time leading scorer. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds during his senior season. He was a third-team all-state performer in Class 4A.
The addition of Osmani marks the second roster move in the last two days for the Jays. On Wednesday they picked up a commitment from Duke transfer Alex O’Connell, who’s set to redshirt next year before playing his final season of collegiate eligibility in the 2021-22 campaign.
CU still has two available scholarship spots for next year’s team.
Here's a rundown of what the 2020-21 roster looks like, as of Thursday afternoon:
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
