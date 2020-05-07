For the second time in a week, Creighton has tapped into the international pool of hoops prospects to fill a roster opening for next season.
Rati Andronikashvili, a playmaking 6-foot-5 combo guard from the country of Georgia, committed to CU on Thursday. He joins 6-foot-9 Lithuanian wing Modestas Kancleris as the two latest additions to the Jays’ 2020 recruiting class.
Both Andronikashvili and Kancleris are eligible to play right away for Creighton, which could return six of its top eight scorers from last year’s Big East championship squad. Back in November, the Jays signed top-100 recruit Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 6-foot-11 center from St. Louis. And the Jays are also expected to add center Jacob Epperson (injured last year) and guard Antwann Jones (sat out because of transfer) into the rotation for next season.
Andronikashvili certainly appears to possess the skills to earn a role as a contributor next year as well.
The 19-year-old has played for Georgia's national team in every age group. He made his debut with the senior national team two years ago and joined that top group again for a stretch in February. He averaged 17.4 points per game at the under-18 FIBA European Championships last year.
ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, who specializes in analyzing international prospects, named Andronikashvili as one of the top European players heading to an American college.
“He's a highly creative, instinctual player with excellent ball-handling ability who plays at different speeds naturally and is adept at operating out of pick and roll,” Givony wrote Thursday.
ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz tweeted Thursday that Andronikashvili “has a ton of game off the dribble and plays with a lot of flair.” He’ll be rated as a four-star recruit when 247Sports adds him to its 2020 class database, according to analyst Josh Gershon.
Andronikashvili will join a Creighton backcourt comprised of junior Marcus Zegarowski, senior Mitch Ballock and sophomore Shereef Mitchell. Seniors Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson have both declared for the NBA draft, but they still have the option to return to school.
CU also added Duke transfer guard Alex O'Connell this offseason, but he’ll sit out the 2020-21 season before playing his final year of college in 2021-22.
The Jays now have only one open roster spot for next year’s squad, assuming there are no more departures.
They’ve already lost leading scorer Ty-Shon Alexander (NBA), veteran guard Davion Mintz (transfer) and developing youngster Jalen Windham (transfer). They were in the mix for 2020 shooting guard Kerwin Walton, a four-star prospect out of Minnesota, but he picked North Carolina last week.
But three days later, Creighton signed Kancleris, a versatile wing who last year attended the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp and the NBPA Top 100 camp. Kancleris had initially committed to Grand Canyon.
And now Andronikashvili’s headed to Omaha. He told ESPN that CU assistant coach Alan Huss traveled to see several of his games and that head coach Greg McDermott really did his homework.
"I knew Creighton way before they called me," Andronikashvili said in an interview with ESPN. "I've always liked how they play. Their basketball program is amazing. They know me better than anyone, and they really understand me as a player.”
