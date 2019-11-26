...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH TONIGHT...
Terrence Rencher began this season as an assistant coach at San Diego.
San Diego assistant Terrence Rencher has been hired to fill the open position on Creighton's coaching staff, Jays coach Greg McDermott announced Tuesday.
"I am excited to add Terrence to our coaching staff," McDermott said in a press release. "His ability to connect with young people and his vast recruiting contacts, made him a perfect fit to fill this position. I look forward to welcoming him, his wife Faye, and daughters Siena and Savannah to the Creighton family."
Rencher, who will join the Jays for the Las Vegas Invitation this week, had spent the past three seasons with the Toreros. From 2009-17, he served as an assistant at New Mexico, Tulsa, Sam Houston State and Texas State.
McDermott told The World-Herald on Sunday that he intended to immediately reach out to interested candidates about the open assistant position following Preston Murphy’s resignation Friday. Murphy, suspended since March, was linked to the FBI probe in college basketball.
Rencher, who’s originally from The Bronx, New York, is the all-time leading scorer at Texas and the Longhorns’ career steals leader. He was a second-round NBA draft pick in 1995, though he spent most of his professional playing days in the CBA and in Europe.
Rencher’s two-year run on New Mexico’s staff (2015-17) overlapped with the four-year stint of current Bluejay assistant Alan Huss, who coached under Craig Neal from 2014-17. CU junior Damien Jefferson played his freshman season at New Mexico in 2016-17.
With the addition of Rencher, McDermott has hired a new assistant for the third time in three years. CU brought in Paul Lusk after Darian DeVries left for the Drake head coaching job in 2018. Huss joined the CU staff in 2017 after Steve Lutz took a similar position at Purdue.
