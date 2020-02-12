...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS
25 BELOW ZERO.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON
EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.
&&
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander drives to the basket past Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden during the first half.
NEWARK, N.J. — No. 23 Creighton knocked off No. 10 Seton Hall 87-82 Wednesday night, reinserting itself into the Big East title race by claiming its second road win over a top-10 team in the last two weeks.
The Jays (19-6, 8-4), tied for second place coming in, had to use their small-ball lineup to counter the size of the first-place Pirates (18-6, 10-2). But junior Damien Jefferson was especially effective, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Jefferson had a putback layup and another interior bucket (off a pass from Marcus Zegarowski) during the final four minutes — both field goals putting CU ahead by five points.
Seton Hall did narrow the gap to 75-74 with less than 90 seconds left, but junior Denzel Mahoney nailed a wide-open 3-pointer on Creighton’s next possession to stretch the lead to 78-74.
The Jays did have to go 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.
1 of 8
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander passes against Seton Hall during the first half of Wednesday's game.
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander passes against Seton Hall during the first half of Wednesday's game.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Creighton forward Damien Jefferson shoots over Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden during the first half of the game.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski looks for an open teammate during the first half of a game against Seton Hall on Wednesday.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander drives to the basket past Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden during the first half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander drives to the basket past Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight during the first half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney drives to the basket past Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight during the first half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seton Hall guard Myles Cale dunks the ball past Creighton forward Christian Bishop during the first half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Creighton forward Damien Jefferson steals the ball from Seton Hall guard Myles Cale during the first half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The victory comes just 12 days after Creighton knocked off then-No. 8 Villanova in Philadelphia. And with six league games to go, including a Seton Hall-CU rematch in Omaha, the conference’s regular-season title race is not yet over.
In addition to the regular-season finale against the Jays, the Pirates still have to play road games against Providence and No. 18 Marquette and home games against No. 15 Villanova and No. 19 Butler. CU has four of its final six games at home.
One of the major keys for the Jays on Wednesday was junior Ty-Shon Alexander’s defensive effort against Pirate veteran Myles Powell. The senior guard, who didn’t make a field goal in the first half, ended up with just 12 points on 3 of 16 shooting.
Alexander scored 18 points on the other end. Zegarowski finished with 18 points and eight assists. Mahoney added 18 points off the bench.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.