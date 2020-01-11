Creighton snapped a two-game losing streak by putting Xavier away with a late offensive flurry on the road, surging ahead down the stretch for a 77-65 win.
The Jays (15-4, 2-2) led much of the way Saturday, but their advantage got cut to 51-48 with eight minutes left. That’s when CU seized control.
Creighton made its next six shots — sophomore Christian Bishop had three layups rolling to the rim, junior Ty-Shon Alexander knocked down back-to-back jumpers and junior Mitch Ballock buried a dagger 3-pointer to put CU ahead 65-53 with 2:26 left.
The win comes on the heels of two tough defeats for the Jays, who lost at No. 6 Butler last weekend before dropping a close game at home to No. 16 Villanova. In those losses, CU made just seven of its 36 3-point tries (19.4%).
And the long-range shots weren’t always falling for Creighton Saturday. CU started the game 5 for 23 from the floor — making just one of its first nine 3-pointers. But Xavier struggled to score, too. The game was tied 15-15 after the first 15 minutes.
They made their final seven shots of the first half. Ballock had four of them, totaling 10 points to help CU build a 32-27 halftime lead.
And after Jefferson missed a driving runner on CU’s first possession of the second half, the Jays made three straight 3-pointers. Then Bishop followed up a missed layup for an easy putback bucket to put Creighton ahead 43-32 at the 16:25 mark.
Xavier (12-5, 1-3) did come up with an answer. It used an 11-4 run to get back into the game.
But the Musketeers weren’t able to get over the hump. They ended up getting out-rebounded by CU’s smaller lineup (41-37). They had 38 points in the paint — but they shot 5 of 26 from 3-point range.
Creighton, meanwhile, made nine 3s, shooting 39.1% from behind the arc. Ballock led his team with 19 points. Alexander added 18.
Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
