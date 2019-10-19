To pull off an upset Saturday night, Creighton hoped to put pressure on No. 7 St. John’s from the start, perhaps keeping the Red Storm from settling in.

But the Jays took too long to apply their aggressiveness, according to CU coach Johnny Torres. And the Red Storm (12-1-0, 5-0-0 Big East) took advantage.

St. John’s earned a 2-0 win over Creighton before 2,049 fans at Morrison Stadium on Saturday night. Big East scoring leader Tani Oluwaseyi netted his eighth goal on the year to put St. John’s in front in the 26th minute. The Red Storm sealed the win with another goal in the 74th minute.

The Jays (6-5-1, 2-3-0) seemed to create more scoring chances for themselves after the break — they outshot St. John’s 5-3. But it was too late.

“I thought we did a better job of playing in their half in the second half, but we definitely let them get comfortable,” Torres said.

Saturday’s result marked a third consecutive defeat for Creighton, which has been shut out in all three of those losses. Creighton will next host DePaul on Wednesday.

St. John’s............1 1—2

At Creighton.......0 0—0

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

1 of 13

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription