...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS SHOULD FALL VERY SLOWLY THE NEXT 7 DAYS.
&&
SOCCER
Creighton men's soccer suffers third defeat in a row with loss to No. 7 St. John's
To pull off an upset Saturday night, Creighton hoped to put pressure on No. 7 St. John’s from the start, perhaps keeping the Red Storm from settling in.
But the Jays took too long to apply their aggressiveness, according to CU coach Johnny Torres. And the Red Storm (12-1-0, 5-0-0 Big East) took advantage.
St. John’s earned a 2-0 win over Creighton before 2,049 fans at Morrison Stadium on Saturday night. Big East scoring leader Tani Oluwaseyi netted his eighth goal on the year to put St. John’s in front in the 26th minute. The Red Storm sealed the win with another goal in the 74th minute.
The Jays (6-5-1, 2-3-0) seemed to create more scoring chances for themselves after the break — they outshot St. John’s 5-3. But it was too late.
“I thought we did a better job of playing in their half in the second half, but we definitely let them get comfortable,” Torres said.
Saturday’s result marked a third consecutive defeat for Creighton, which has been shut out in all three of those losses. Creighton will next host DePaul on Wednesday.
