Creighton played even with one of the top teams in the country for 110 minutes just a few days ago, a performance that the Jays hope can propel them on a memorable postseason run.
CU earned the No. 4 seed in this year’s Big East tournament. It’ll host No. 5 seed Butler (10-6-1) for a 7 p.m. quarterfinals match Saturday at Morrison Stadium.
It’s a must-win game for the Jays, whose season likely ends with a loss. But they’re playing with confidence now, particularly after they hung tough in a 1-1 draw at No. 3 Georgetown on Wednesday.
“If we can perform this way now, then we can do it for the rest of the postseason,” senior defender Bryce Gibson said. “And especially having a home game, to carry that mentality here and to have the extra gusto of the home crowd and everyone we have supporting us here — it’s a great opportunity, for sure.”
The last time the Jays (8-6-2) played at home, they beat this same Butler team 2-1 in double overtime. That was just last weekend. Now they’ll have to do it again.
The Bulldogs have been playing well of late, too, finishing the year with six wins and a draw in their final nine matches. They’re ranked No. 32 in this week’s RPI (CU is No. 51).
“It’s definitely very difficult in the sport of soccer, to play a team in successive weeks and to get a result two times in a row,” coach Johnny Torres said. “Nonetheless, we’re going to come out with the same approach. We’re going to battle.”
If Creighton were to win Saturday, it would face the top-seeded Hoyas in the tournament’s semifinal next week. The Big East tournament title game is set for Nov. 17.
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
