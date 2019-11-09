No. 5 seed Butler converted a penalty kick in the 84th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over No. 4 seed Creighton in the opening round of the Big East tournament Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

The loss likely ends the season for the Jays (8-7-2), who spent much of coach Johnny Torres’ first year dealing with injuries. CU hasn’t earned an NCAA tournament berth since 2016.

The Bulldogs (11-6-1) were awarded with the go-ahead scoring chance after the Jays were whistled for a hand ball in the box during the 84th minute. It appeared that senior Luke Haakenson, as he jumped to try to defend a Butler free kick, extended his right arm in front of his face and made contact with the ball.

Freshman Wilmer Cabrera Jr. then rocketed a penalty kick past Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse for the late game-winner.

Butler advances to face top-seeded Georgetown Wednesday. The Jays, who were ranked No. 51 in the RPI last week, are eliminated from contention for the league's automatic NCAA berth.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa