WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yudai Tashiro scored his fourth goal in the last three games as he helped Creighton earn a 1-1 draw with third-ranked Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bluejays secure the No. 4 seed for the Big East tournament. CU will host Butler at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round.

Trailing 1-0 with 30 minutes to play, Tashiro headed home a rebound after Georgetown goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis made a save on a shot by Keegan Boyd. It was only the sixth goal the Hoyas had allowed this season.

Georgetown, which had shut out its previous eight opponents, scored its goal midway through the first half.

Georgetown outshot the Jays 27-11. Paul Kruse made a career-high nine saves for the Bluejays.

Creighton (8-6-2, 4-4-1).............0 1 0 0 - 1

Georgetown (14-1-2, 7-0-2)........1 0 0 0 - 1

Goals: CU, Tashiro; GU, Achara

