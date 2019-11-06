...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.0 FEET THROUGH THE
WEEKEND.
SOCCER
Creighton men's soccer earns draw against Georgetown to clinch No. 4 seed in Big East tournament
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yudai Tashiro scored his fourth goal in the last three games as he helped Creighton earn a 1-1 draw with third-ranked Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bluejays secure the No. 4 seed for the Big East tournament. CU will host Butler at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round.
Trailing 1-0 with 30 minutes to play, Tashiro headed home a rebound after Georgetown goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis made a save on a shot by Keegan Boyd. It was only the sixth goal the Hoyas had allowed this season.
Georgetown, which had shut out its previous eight opponents, scored its goal midway through the first half.
Georgetown outshot the Jays 27-11. Paul Kruse made a career-high nine saves for the Bluejays.
Creighton (8-6-2, 4-4-1).............0 1 0 0 - 1
Georgetown (14-1-2, 7-0-2)........1 0 0 0 - 1
Goals: CU, Tashiro; GU, Achara
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
