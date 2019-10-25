Creighton could take control of third place in the Big East standings if it’s able to earn a win at Providence Saturday.

The Jays (7-5-1, 3-3-0) and the Friars are tied for third in the league, as is Marquette. But CU already picked up a win over the Golden Eagles (7-6-1, 3-3-0). Now it’ll look to take down Providence (9-5-0, 3-3-0), which is 6-2 in home matches this year.

Creighton has lost its last two on the road. But both of those matches were played without sophomore goalkeeper Paul Kruse, who returned to action last weekend.

The Bluejays will begin their match against the Friars at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

1 of 13

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription