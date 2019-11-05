Creighton has earned a spot in the Big East tournament, but if CU wants to improve its seeding, it’s going to have to secure a positive result against the league’s top team Wednesday afternoon.

With a win at Georgetown (14-1-1, 7-0-1), the Jays would get to host a quarterfinal game in the six-team conference tournament as the No. 4 seed. They could finish fourth with a draw as well, depending on the results around the league.

Even a loss Wednesday could leave CU (8-6-1, 4-4-0) in fourth — but it would need the Butler-Xavier match to end in a tie and it would need Seton Hall to draw with or lose to last-place Villanova.

Creighton would presumably prefer to remain in full control of its postseason fate. But beating the Hoyas won’t be easy.

The NCAA selection committee ranked Georgetown No. 1 in the preliminary rankings of the top 16 teams. The Hoyas, ranked No. 3 in the coaches Top 25 poll, haven’t allowed a goal in six weeks. They’ve outscored their opponents 14-0 during that stretch.

