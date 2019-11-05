...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.0 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
SOCCER
Creighton men's soccer aims to improve conference tournament seeding in season finale
Creighton has earned a spot in the Big East tournament, but if CU wants to improve its seeding, it’s going to have to secure a positive result against the league’s top team Wednesday afternoon.
With a win at Georgetown (14-1-1, 7-0-1), the Jays would get to host a quarterfinal game in the six-team conference tournament as the No. 4 seed. They could finish fourth with a draw as well, depending on the results around the league.
Even a loss Wednesday could leave CU (8-6-1, 4-4-0) in fourth — but it would need the Butler-Xavier match to end in a tie and it would need Seton Hall to draw with or lose to last-place Villanova.
Creighton would presumably prefer to remain in full control of its postseason fate. But beating the Hoyas won’t be easy.
The NCAA selection committee ranked Georgetown No. 1 in the preliminary rankings of the top 16 teams. The Hoyas, ranked No. 3 in the coaches Top 25 poll, haven’t allowed a goal in six weeks. They’ve outscored their opponents 14-0 during that stretch.
