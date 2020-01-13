The Jays are back in the Associated Press top 25 for the first time since Jan. 8, 2018.

Creighton is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll released Monday, marking the seventh time in coach Greg McDermott's ten seasons the Jays have been ranked.

CU improved to 13-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big East with a 77-65 win at Xavier on Saturday.

The Jays are one of four ranked teams in the conference, joining No. 5 Butler, No. 14 Villanova and No. 18 Seton Hall. Gonzaga remained at No. 1 in the poll.

The Jays travel to Georgetown on Wednesday, before hosting Providence on Saturday.

Photos: Creighton basketball at Xavier

1 of 28

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription