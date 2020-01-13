The Jays are back in the Associated Press top 25 for the first time since Jan. 8, 2018.
Creighton is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll released Monday, marking the seventh time in coach Greg McDermott's ten seasons the Jays have been ranked.
The Jays are one of four ranked teams in the conference, joining No. 5 Butler, No. 14 Villanova and No. 18 Seton Hall. Gonzaga remained at No. 1 in the poll.
The Jays travel to Georgetown on Wednesday, before hosting Providence on Saturday.
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander rises for a shot as Xavier forward Tyrique Jones defends.
Xavier forward Tyrique Jones secures a rebound away from Creighton forward Christian Bishop.
Creighton forward Christian Bishop, guard Mitch Ballock and Xavier forward Tyrique Jones compete for a rebound.
Xavier guard Bryce Moore rises for a shot as Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski defends.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs rises for a shot as Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander defends.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs drives to the basket as Creighton guard Shereef Mitchell defends.
Xavier forward Naji Marshall loses the ball.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs drives to the basket as Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander and guard Mitch Ballock defend.
Creighton center Kelvin Jones rises for a shot over Xavier forward Tyrique Jones.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs drives to the basket as Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander and forward Damien Jefferson defend.
Xavier coach Travis Steele instructs the team.
Xavier forward Naji Marshall drives to the basket as Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander defends.
Xavier coach Travis Steele argues with an official.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs collects a pass as Creighton center Kelvin Jones defends.
Xavier coach Travis Steele argues with an official.
Creighton guard Mitch Ballock blocks Xavier forward Zach Freemantle's dunk.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs scores on a layup.
Xavier forward Zach Freemantle secures a rebound.
Creighton guard Mitch Ballock congratulates guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who made three-point basket.
Xavier forward Tyrique Jones jumps for a dunk-attempt as Creighton guard Mitch Ballock defends.
Xavier forward Naji Marshall spins toward the basket as Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney defends.
Xavier forward Jason Carter drives to the basket as Creighton forward Christian Bishop defends.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs throws an alley-oop as Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander and forward Christian Bishop defend.
Creighton guard Mitch Ballock after making a 3-point shot.
Xavier guard Quentin Goodin fights through a screen by Creighton forward Christian Bishop as Ty-Shon Alexander dribbles away.
Xavier forward Tyrique Jones collects a loose ball away from Creighton center Kelvin Jones.
Xavier guard Paul Scruggs rises for a shot as Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander defends.
Xavier forward Tyrique Jones goes up for a a shot against Creighton.
