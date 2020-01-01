Mitch Ballock

Mitch Ballock celebrates scoring a 3-pointer against Marquette. Creighton opened Big East Conference play with a win over the Golden Eagles.

Creighton’s blitzed Marquette with precision and pace offensively, building a first-half lead before pulling away in convincing fashion for its first Big East victory Wednesday night.

After going in front by 10 points in the first half, the Jays used an 18-6 surge early in the second half to create a comfortable cushion. Junior Denzel Mahoney’s layup made it 70-50 with 13 minutes left — that forced Marquette (10-3, 0-1) to use its second-to-last timeout.

CU cruised from there. It led by as many as 26 points.

Junior Mitch Ballock led the team with 24 points. Junior Ty-Shon Alexander added 21 — but his defense (six steals) stood out all night, particularly when defending the nation’s leading scorer, Markus Howard. After scoring 53 points the last time he played here in Omaha, Howard was held to 18 points on 16 shots.

The Jays (12-2, 1-0) shot 50.0% from the floor and finished with their second-highest point total of the season. They were credited with a 17-5 edge in fastbreak points.

The CU win snapped Marquette’s four-game winning streak at the CHI Health Center. The Golden Eagles had successfully completed two double-digit comebacks over the past two seasons.

But not Wednesday.

After the Golden Eagles pulled within six points early in the second half, Creighton made seven of its next nine shots.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

