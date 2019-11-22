Creighton made its first seven shots and never trailed after that scorching start, defeating Cal Poly 86-70 Friday night at the CHI Health Center.

The Jays (3-1) jumped out to an 18-5 lead after five minutes of play. They stretched their advantage to as many as 22 points before the break.

The Mustangs (1-4) didn’t exactly go away quietly, though — they connected on their last seven shots to end the first half and they caused some issues for CU with their 1-3-1 zone after halftime. But Creighton’s lead never dipped lower than 13 points during the final 20 minutes.

The Jays ended up making 51.8% of their field goal attempts Friday, just shy of their season high (52.4% in the season opener). They averaged 1.23 points per possession.

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski led the team with 18 points. The four other starters also finished in double figures as well — juniors Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock both added 17 points apiece.

Creighton will now have to manage a quick turnaround. It’ll host North Florida (4-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

