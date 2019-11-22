Creighton made its first seven shots and never trailed after that scorching start, defeating Cal Poly 86-70 Friday night at the CHI Health Center.
The Jays (3-1) jumped out to an 18-5 lead after five minutes of play. They stretched their advantage to as many as 22 points before the break.
The Mustangs (1-4) didn’t exactly go away quietly, though — they connected on their last seven shots to end the first half and they caused some issues for CU with their 1-3-1 zone after halftime. But Creighton’s lead never dipped lower than 13 points during the final 20 minutes.
The Jays ended up making 51.8% of their field goal attempts Friday, just shy of their season high (52.4% in the season opener). They averaged 1.23 points per possession.
Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski led the team with 18 points. The four other starters also finished in double figures as well — juniors Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock both added 17 points apiece.
Creighton will now have to manage a quick turnaround. It’ll host North Florida (4-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Close
Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball while guarded by Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola and Kyle Colvin during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop battles Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the tipoff during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Keith Smith during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock attempts to block the shot of Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop battles under the basket against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Billy Bluejay walks on the hand railing during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Billy Bluejay celebrates after reaching the top of the section while walking on the hand railing during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander passes the ball while under the basket against Cal Poly during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell recovers the ball for a turnover against Cal Poly's Keith Smith during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson takes the shot over Cal Poly's Colby Rogers during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski grabs the arm of Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock goes in for a layup against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Malek Harwell during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones goes in for a score against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's reacts after Kelvin Jones is fouled on a play during the second half against Cal Poly of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson scores during the second half against Cal Poly of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson is fouled by Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson drives to the basket against Cal Poly during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell looks to pass against Cal Poly's Jamal Smith during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop goes in for a layup attempt against Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock takes a three point shot over Cal Poly's Jamal Smith during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colby Rogers during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin hits a buzzer beating shot to end the first half against Creighton in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott looks on after the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball while guarded by Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola and Kyle Colvin during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop battles Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the tipoff during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Keith Smith during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock attempts to block the shot of Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop battles under the basket against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Billy Bluejay walks on the hand railing during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Billy Bluejay celebrates after reaching the top of the section while walking on the hand railing during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander passes the ball while under the basket against Cal Poly during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell recovers the ball for a turnover against Cal Poly's Keith Smith during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson takes the shot over Cal Poly's Colby Rogers during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski grabs the arm of Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock goes in for a layup against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Malek Harwell during the first half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones goes in for a score against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's reacts after Kelvin Jones is fouled on a play during the second half against Cal Poly of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson scores during the second half against Cal Poly of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson is fouled by Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson drives to the basket against Cal Poly during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell looks to pass against Cal Poly's Jamal Smith during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop goes in for a layup attempt against Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock takes a three point shot over Cal Poly's Jamal Smith during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colby Rogers during the second half of the game in Omaha on Friday.
Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin hits a buzzer beating shot to end the first half against Creighton in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott looks on after the game in Omaha on Friday.
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.