Creighton’s offense went cold down the stretch and the Jays squandered a double-digit lead in a 64-59 defeat to No. 16 Villanova Tuesday night. The loss snapped CU’s 15-game home winning streak.
The Jays (12-4, 1-2) were ahead 47-37 with 11:08 remaining, but the reigning Big East champions started chipping away from there.
After pulling within 54-40 with six minutes left, the Wildcats made their decisive run. They scored on four straight possessions – including Collin Gillespie’s triple to make it 55-54 and give Villanova its first lead since the opening moments of the game. Saddiq Bey’s 3-pointer provided the immediate answer to a crowd-pleasing jumper from CU’s Mitch Ballock, whose 3 had temporarily put his team back in front 57-55.
Simply put, Creighton couldn’t find a way to score down the stretch.
The Jays missed nine of their final 11 shots. They scored seven points during the game’s final eight minutes – two free throws after a technical foul, that 3-pointer from Ballock and a last-second layup by Marcus Zegarowski.
The defense from Villanova (11-3, 2-1) made it tough on CU all night.
Even in the first half, when the Jays shot 48.1% from the floor, they never seemed to find their patented offensive rhythm. The Wildcats took away the 3-point looks and neutralized CU’s transition game. Creighton did at times create a quality shot on the interior, but its possessions were long and arduous.
Villanova wasn’t much better offensively. It made just six of its 33 3-pointers Tuesday. But over the game’s final 10 minutes, the Wildcats scored 27 points on their final 17 possessions. They made the shots when it counted.
The loss for CU is its second in a row. It fell at No. 6 Butler Saturday.
