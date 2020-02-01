Creighton Villanova Basketball

Creighton's Denzel Mahoney goes up for a shot during the first half. Mahoney scored 15 of 21 points after halftime.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILADELPHIA — Creighton wasn’t going to spoil a double-digit lead this time.

The Bluejays withstood a fierce second-half rally from No. 8 Villanova and made key shots down the stretch to secure a 76-61 victory Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

The rematch actually ended up following a similar script to the first meeting between the two teams — when Creighton jumped ahead early but allowed the Wildcats to close on a 20-7 run and steal a 64-59 win on Jan. 7 in Omaha.

On Saturday, Villanova trailed by as many as 17 points before pulling within 54-50 midway through the second half.

But Creighton (17-5, 6-3) had a decisive response ready.

The Jays used a 9-0 spurt to make it 63-50 with six minutes remaining, and they held the Wildcats to 3-of-16 shooting in crunch time to close out their first signature win of the season.

“When you lose a game the way we did against them the first time around at our place, you owe ’em one,” junior Mitch Ballock said on Creighton’s postgame radio show. “We’ve been talking all week that we owe these guys. ... We put a full 40 (minutes) together.”

And as a result, Creighton has inserted itself into the Big East regular season title race.

The Jays, who’ve won four in a row, are sitting in third place, one game back of the Wildcats (17-4, 7-2). First-place Seton Hall (16-5, 8-1) still has to play both Creighton and Villanova twice.

Creighton will almost certainly return to the AP Top 25 poll when the new rankings are released on Monday. The Wildcats, who hadn’t lost in nearly a month, came into Saturday’s game with a 54-4 home record in league play since the 2013-14 season.

“It’s a heck of a win for our program because of how good I think Villanova is,” coach Greg McDermott said in the postgame press conference.

The Bluejays definitely had to earn it.

They opened with perhaps their best 10 minutes of defense this year, according to Ballock. Villanova started 6 of 23 from the floor. CU secured 16 defensive rebounds on the Wildcats’ first 17 misses, jump-starting its high-octane offense on the other end.

Junior Ty-Shon Alexander got going with a fastbreak 3-pointer midway through the first half. He nailed two more long-range jumpers on the next two trips down the floor to push Creighton’s lead to 27-12 at the 5:32 mark.

But Villanova quickly settled in. It scored 24 points during a 14-possession stretch to end the first half and open the second — the Wildcats made nine of their 14 shots in that surge. They trimmed Creighton’s lead to three at one point.

Creighton’s players, however, were expecting this.

“Over the past few games, we’ve been doing better as a whole, just coming together and not letting those runs get to us mentally,” said junior Denzel Mahoney, who had 15 of his season-high 21 points after halftime.

His deep 3-pointer put CU ahead 54-48 with 10 minutes left in the game, providing his team with a much-needed momentum boost amidst the Wildcat rally. Mahoney then converted a driving layup a couple possessions later — that bucket started CU’s key 9-0 run.

Villanova did put together a quick 7-0 spurt to pull within 63-57 at the 4:32 mark. But Ballock drained a 3-pointer on an out-of-bounds play, and junior Damien Jefferson closed out the win with two layups and an emphatic one-handed dunk.

“These guys have stuck together,” McDermott said. “We’ve had our share of adversity this year, with a couple injuries to key players. But the group that we have is really bought in and really connected.”

CU played without guard Shereef Mitchell (head injury) on Saturday. Mahoney missed practice Friday and traveled separately to Philadelphia because of a death in the family.

The Bluejays will remain on the road this week. They play at Providence on Wednesday.

Photos: Creighton at No. 8 Villanova

1 of 15

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started