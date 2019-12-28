Creighton had no issues in its final tuneup of nonconference play, blowing out NAIA Midland 91-54 Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center.

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski and junior Ty-Shon Alexander both scored 19 points to lead six CU players in double figures. Junior Damien Jefferson finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, his first career double double. Freshman Jalen Windham had a personal best 14 points.

The Jays never trailed and led by as many as 41 points Saturday, what went into the books as an exhibition game for the Warriors (3-8). But all the stats counted for Creighton – it committed two turnovers, produced a 30-2 edge in fastbreak points and shot 52.2% from the floor.

CU had a 16-4 lead after the first five minutes of play. It stretched that advantage to 26-8 at the 11-minute mark following back-to-back 3s from Zegarowski. The Jays would soon string together a 10-possession stretch where they scored 18 points – it was 49-12 after that.

Creighton will return to action on Wednesday when it hosts Marquette in the two teams’ Big East opener.

