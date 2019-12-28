Creighton smothered an overmatched opponent Saturday with the exact blend of collaboration and relentlessness that has come to define this potent scoring unit in its best moments.
The Jays sprinted from end to end and whipped the ball around the court, creating wide-open jump shots and cleared-out driving paths to the rim.
They led by 30 points after 15 minutes of play.
But once the blitz subsided and as CU settled into cruise control to secure a 91-54 victory over NAIA Midland, a few reoccurring defects surfaced. The kinds of flaws that could get exposed over the course of a grueling 18-game Big East Conference schedule.
And the reality of Creighton’s vulnerability was reinforced a bit by a postgame announcement from coach Greg McDermott: Senior Davion Mintz won’t be available to help. His ankle is not healing. He will redshirt.
So the team that Creighton is — or, what it will become — likely depends on whether it can replicate the version of itself that it showcased for the first 20 minutes Saturday, a stretch so dominant that its weaknesses were inconsequential.
“It’s always good to get out and run because that’s our style of play. That’s how we like to play,” junior Damien Jefferson said. “I feel like we’re getting better each and every day.”
That showed early on.
The Jays committed just one turnover, shot 60% from the floor and held a 20-0 edge in fast-break points during the dominant first half. They had 14 assists on 21 makes. The lead was 20-6 after eight minutes. There was one blissful nine-possession stretch in which Creighton totaled 18 points.
“We did some really good things the first half with our ball movement,” McDermott said.
They didn’t have to sustain their precision to beat Midland, though.
Against the rest of the teams on their schedule, presumably, they will need to. And that’s the challenge facing CU as it enters the next chapter of its season.
Eight other teams in this conference have a legitimate chance at earning an NCAA tournament at-large spot, just like Creighton. Every Big East squad except Providence was ranked inside the top 55 of the NET rankings heading into action Saturday (CU’s No. 24).
And yes, all of these league opponents have problem areas. But the Jays’ concerns seem difficult to solve, since they’ve often been tied to either a heavy workload for their top contributors or a lack of height on the roster.
Even against an outgunned squad Saturday, in what goes in the books as an exhibition game for the Warriors (3-8), CU put together a rather uninspired second half. It went 1 of 11 from 3-point range, missed nine free throws, tinkered with a leaky 1-3-1 defense and got outrebounded by four.
The Jays are still blending transfer Denzel Mahoney into the mix. He went 4 of 11 from the floor Saturday.
Senior Kelvin Jones, the 6-foot-11 reserve who didn’t play Saturday because of a lingering foot injury, should be ready to suit up for Wednesday’s league opener against Marquette. But he’s been hobbled for much of the year.
And Mintz will only be able to use his experiences from 79 starts to encourage from the bench or inspire in practice.
Still, McDermott indicated that he’s encouraged about the potential of this team — largely because of the way it’s handled the early-season tests.
“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing. Nothing’s changed,” McDermott said. “It’s a pretty good eight-person rotation. I like the group that we have.”
Midland............... 21 33—54
At Creighton........ 58 33—91
Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team
Ty-Shon Alexander
Mitch Ballock
Christian Bishop
Jett Canfield
Jacob Epperson
Damien Jefferson
Antwann Jones
Kelvin Jones
Denzel Mahoney
Davion Mintz
Shereef Mitchell
Jordan Scurry
Jalen Windham
Marcus Zegarowski
Nic Zeil
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.