Creighton vs. Oklahoma

Creighton's Mitch Ballock drives to the basket against Oklahoma's Brady Manek during the game in Omaha on Tuesday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Creighton had four players in double figures as it withstood a second-half rally from Oklahoma to earn an 83-73 victory Tuesday night at the CHI Health Center.

The Jays (9-2) looked to be in good shape when sophomore Marcus Zegarowski hit two free throws to make it 56-43 with 15:37 remaining. That capped a 15-5 spurt to open the second half.

But CU suddenly went cold. And then it slammed into some adversity.

The next seven shots did not fall for Creighton. There were four turnovers. Junior Denzel Mahoney was called for a flagrant foul when he pulled down Kristian Doolittle on a shot attempt in the paint. A few moments later, Ty-Shon Alexander got whistled for a foul on shooter Austin Reaves, who appeared to create the contact when he leaned forward while rising for his jump shot.

The Sooners (7-3) kept coming – they pulled within 58-56 at the 11:41 mark.

Creighton had the answer, though.

It got six points from the free-throw line over the next six possessions. Then junior Mitch Ballock knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 67-56 with about seven minutes left. The lead stretched out to as many as 15 points.

Zegarowski led CU with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Alexander had 19 and Ballock scored 17. Mahoney, a transfer making his Creighton debut, scored 14 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

The 36 free-throw attempts for the Jays were the most they've shot in a game in four years. They made 29 of them (80.6%), which helped to offset a season-low shooting percentage from the field (36.8%).

The Jays will return to action Saturday when they play at Arizona State.

Creighton men's basketball hosts Oklahoma

1 of 29

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription