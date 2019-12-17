Creighton had four players in double figures as it withstood a second-half rally from Oklahoma to earn an 83-73 victory Tuesday night at the CHI Health Center.
The Jays (9-2) looked to be in good shape when sophomore Marcus Zegarowski hit two free throws to make it 56-43 with 15:37 remaining. That capped a 15-5 spurt to open the second half.
But CU suddenly went cold. And then it slammed into some adversity.
The next seven shots did not fall for Creighton. There were four turnovers. Junior Denzel Mahoney was called for a flagrant foul when he pulled down Kristian Doolittle on a shot attempt in the paint. A few moments later, Ty-Shon Alexander got whistled for a foul on shooter Austin Reaves, who appeared to create the contact when he leaned forward while rising for his jump shot.
The Sooners (7-3) kept coming – they pulled within 58-56 at the 11:41 mark.
Creighton had the answer, though.
It got six points from the free-throw line over the next six possessions. Then junior Mitch Ballock knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 67-56 with about seven minutes left. The lead stretched out to as many as 15 points.
Zegarowski led CU with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Alexander had 19 and Ballock scored 17. Mahoney, a transfer making his Creighton debut, scored 14 points in 29 minutes off the bench.
The 36 free-throw attempts for the Jays were the most they've shot in a game in four years. They made 29 of them (80.6%), which helped to offset a season-low shooting percentage from the field (36.8%).
The Jays will return to action Saturday when they play at Arizona State.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock drives to the basket against Oklahoma's Brady Manek during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson celebrates a three point shot against Oklahoma during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle celebrates a three point shot alongside Creighton's Denzel Mahoney during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski is fouled while driving to the basket against Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle and Austin Reaves during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander drives to the basket against Oklahoma's Brady Manek during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton players get pumped up in a huddle prior to the game against Oklahoma in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates after a three point shot against Oklahoma during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney takes a shot over Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney reacts after being fouled during the game against Oklahoma in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates with fans after hitting a three point shot against Oklahoma during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Christian Bishop drives to the basket alongside Oklahoma defenders during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Oklahoma's Austin Reaves drives to the basket against Creighton's Christian Bishop during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop is fouled by Oklahoma's Brady Manek during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's mascot Billy Bluejay waves a flag at mid court prior to the game against Oklahoma in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates a foul call against Oklahoma during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Oklahoma's Victor Iwuakor takes a shot over Creighton's Denzel Mahoney and Kelvin Jones during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski dribbles alongside Oklahoma's Victor Iwuakor during the game in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson drives to the basket over Oklahoma's Austin Reaves during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander steals the ball from Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander steals the ball from Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday, December 17.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Oklahoma's Alondes Williams and Brady Manek during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday.
Oklahoma's head coach Lon Kruger looks on during the second half against Creighton in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander has the ball stripped by Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates after a three point shot against Oklahoma during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday.
Oklahoma's Alondes Williams goes in for a layup against Creighton's Christian Bishop during the game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander takes a half court shot at the end of the first half against Oklahoma during the game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson listens to a referees call against Oklahoma during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Oklahoma's Victor Iwuakor battle for a rebound during the second half in Omaha on Tuesday.
After scoring 14 points Creighton's Denzel Mahoney leaves the court as time expires against Oklahoma in Omaha on Tuesday.
