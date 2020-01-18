Marcus Zegarowski

Marcus Zegarowski nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left to lift the Creighton men a 78-74 victory over Providence.

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left to lift the Creighton men a 78-74 victory over Providence Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

The Jays (14-5, 3-3) had to be almost perfect down the stretch to complete the late comeback, and they were.

Trailing by five points with 1:41 left, junior Ty-Shon Alexander made two straight shots — a 3-pointer and a short jumper. That tied the game at 74-74 with 36 seconds remaining.

Providence (11-9, 4-3) went to sophomore David Duke for a potential go-ahead bucket. He’d been nearly unstoppable down the stretch. He scored a career-best 36 points — and he had the last 15 points for his team. But he lost the ball and Denzel Mahoney scooped it up for the turnover.

Then Creighton’s sophomore point guard took over.

Zegarowski, who didn’t start Saturday due to illness, dribbled the ball up the court and pulled up for the win-sealing 3-pointer. It was his first made basket of the second half.

Alexander finished with a team-high 24 points. He had to leave the game late in the first half with an apparent knee injury. But recovered enough to help lead his team to the victory.

The Jays gave up a season-high 19 offensive rebounds. They ended up with more turnovers (15) than assists (11).

But they scored on 12 of their final 14 possessions. They went 7 of 9 from the floor over the game’s final seven minutes.

