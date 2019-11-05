...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.0 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket against Kennesaw State's Danny Lewis during the first half in Omaha on Tuesday.
Creighton made 12 3-pointers, including its first five tries of the game, to fuel its offense in an 81-55 win over Kennesaw State in the regular season opener Tuesday night.
The Jays shot 48.0% from long range – displaying no apparent issues with the new 3-point line (which was extended back about 16 inches after a rule change this offseason).
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander got two clean looks behind the arc on Creighton’s first two possessions. He made them both. Marcus Zegarowski hit one moments later. Then Alexander and Zegarowski each drilled triples on back-to-back possessions.
Their early marksmanship gave the Jays a 15-4 lead in the first five minutes. Mitch Ballock’s putback a few moments later stretched their advantage to 19-6.
Kennesaw State did settle in, working for extra chances (six first-half offensive rebounds) and earning trips to the free throw line (nine first-half attempts). The Owls only trailed 39-31 at the break.
But Creighton opened the second half on a 20-2 run to put the game away. The victory was CU’s 25th straight win in a regular season home opener.
Alexander finished with 19 points. Zegarowski ended up just two points off his career high – he had 18 points and five assists.
Senior Kelvin Jones, redshirt freshman Jett Canfield, freshman Shereef Mitchell, freshman Jalen Windham and freshman Nic Zeil all made their CU debuts Tuesday. Mitchell became just the fourth CU true freshman to start a regular season opener since the 1992-93 campaign.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a two point shot against Kennesaw State during the first half in Omaha on Tuesday.
