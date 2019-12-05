Maybe an NCAA road trip is exactly what Creighton needs.
That’s the optimistic viewpoint the Jays adopted this week after learning Sunday that the selection committee did not award them a top-16 seed and the home games that come with it.
But then again, CU ended up losing inside a raucous D.J. Sokol Arena in the second round of the NCAA tournament in both 2017 (Michigan State) and 2018 (Washington).
So even though the Jays were hoping they’d get an opportunity to again play NCAA tournament games in their own gym this weekend, they’ve identified a silver lining. They might find they can get comfortable in Minneapolis, too.
“Some of our players like being on the road more,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “It just feels like they’re more contained. ‘Distraction’ is the word that they would use. I think there are positives to going on the road.”
In the last three years, Creighton has won four road or neutral-site matches against top-10 teams. The Jays went 5-3 away from home against teams in this season’s NCAA tournament field.
Senior Brittany Witt wondered if there’s a little less pressure as a road team. Senior Megan Ballenger said the hotel stays and bus rides help the team remain focused on the end goal, perhaps limiting some of the hype.
“Either way, we’d be good,” Ballenger said. “But we’ll take it for what it is. We’re used to being on the road. I think we’ll take advantage.”
If this year’s NCAA tournament follows the last five-year trend, four of the top 16 seeds won’t advance out of the first weekend. Creighton is one of three teams that’ll battle No. 7 seed Minnesota for a Sweet 16 berth. The host Gophers went 11-2 at home this season.
Of course, the Jays have to get past Iowa State first. The Cyclones beat CU in an exhibition game in August.
But there’s belief among Creighton players that they can make a deep NCAA run, even away from home against tough competition.
“I think we can compete with anyone,” Witt said. “If we’re low error and we play the best we can with our energy and everything, I think we can compete with a lot of teams.”
