Rati Andronikashvili, a 6-foot-5 guard from the country of Georgia, committed to Creighton on Thursday.

He's the second foreign-born player to join the Jays' 2020 recruiting class after Lithuanian Modestas Kancleris signed in late April. Creighton had previously signed a top-100 recruit in 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner from St. Louis and added Duke transfer Alex O'Connell, who will sit out next season.

The 19-year-old Andronikashvili is considered to be one of the top European players heading to an American college, according to ESPN. He's played for Georgia's national team in every age group, and spent some time with the senior national team in February.

