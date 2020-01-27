Creighton isn't back in the AP Top 25, but the Jays did receive more votes than any other team outside the rankings.
Creighton received 59 points — the equivalent of No. 26 — in the latest poll released Monday, trailing the 102 points of No. 25 Rutgers.
The Bluejays cracked the Top 25 two weeks ago with the No. 25 ranking. It was the first time they'd appeared in the rankings in two years.
But Creighton dropped out the following week after going 1-1 against Georgetown and Providence. The Jays had the equivalent ranking of No. 38 at that time based on vote totals.
CU is moving back up, though, after defeating DePaul on Wednesday and Xavier on Sunday. Both victories came by double digits.
Creighton will have one opportunity to boost its ranking this week when it travels to No. 8 Villanova on Saturday.
The Wildcats are the top-ranked Big East team in the AP Top 25. Other conference teams include No. 10 Seton Hall and No. 16 Butler.
2010s Creighton basketball all-decade team
Maurice Watson
First team: Maurice Watson, guard, 2014-17
His ability to push pace and create scoring opportunities for others made the speedy point guard an ideal fit for CU’s high-octane system. He averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 assists in his 54 games with the Jays.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcus Foster
First team: Marcus Foster, guard, 2015-18
The Kansas State transfer left his mark here, becoming just the third player in CU history to record two 600-point seasons. He was a two-time All-Big East first-team performer.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Khyri Thomas
First team: Khyri Thomas, guard, 2015-18
The Omaha native first built a reputation for his defense (two-time Big East defensive player of the year), but eventually emerged as a knockdown shooter (40.6% from 3-point range in his career).
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug McDermott
First team: Doug McDermott, forward, 2010-14
One of college basketball’s best scorers of all time. His 3,150 career points now rank sixth in NCAA history. He was a three-time first-team All-American who spearheaded Creighton’s impressive debut season in the Big East.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gregory Echenique
First team: Gregory Echenique, center, 2009-13
He was the anchor of the Jays defense during his career, averaging 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He also made 62.5% of his shots.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcus Zegarowski
Second team: Marcus Zegarowski, guard, 2018-19
He led the Big East in 3-point shooting as a freshman. And through 13 games this season, Zegarowski has already showcased an expanded offensive game. He’s averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 assists as a sophomore.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Antoine Young
Second team: Antoine Young, guard, 2008-2011
He was a second-team All-MVC honoree as a junior and senior. He ended his career third on CU’s career assists chart. He’s also third in total minutes played since 1994.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty-Shon Alexander
Second team: Ty-Shon Alexander, guard, 2017-19
Very soon Alexander will be the 42nd player to eclipse 1,000 career points as a Bluejay. He was an honorable mention All-Big East contributor as a sophomore, averaging 15.7 points per game. He’s at 16.5 points per game this season.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ethan Wragge
Second team: Ethan Wragge, forward, 2009-14
He didn’t dribble and it didn’t matter. Wragge finished with the second-most 3-pointers in Creighton history (334) and the sixth-best 3-point shooting percentage (43.9%).
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Patton
Second team: Justin Patton, center, 2016-17
The Omaha product played only one season for Creighton. But, man, was it fun. Patton averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds, earning the Big East freshman of the year award. His field-goal percentage (67.6%) was the second-best mark in NCAA history by a freshman.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
