Creighton isn't back in the AP Top 25, but the Jays did receive more votes than any other team outside the rankings.

Creighton received 59 points — the equivalent of No. 26 — in the latest poll released Monday, trailing the 102 points of No. 25 Rutgers. 

The Bluejays cracked the Top 25 two weeks ago with the No. 25 ranking. It was the first time they'd appeared in the rankings in two years.

But Creighton dropped out the following week after going 1-1 against Georgetown and Providence. The Jays had the equivalent ranking of No. 38 at that time based on vote totals.

CU is moving back up, though, after defeating DePaul on Wednesday and Xavier on Sunday. Both victories came by double digits.

Creighton will have one opportunity to boost its ranking this week when it travels to No. 8 Villanova on Saturday.

The Wildcats are the top-ranked Big East team in the AP Top 25. Other conference teams include No. 10 Seton Hall and No. 16 Butler. 

